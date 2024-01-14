Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

CDI Contractors, LLC, 423 Main St., Little Rock, $3,515,000.

Kayo Takumyo, 12309 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $2,700,000.

Nabholz Construction Corp., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $610,371.

Larae Deagen, 19301 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $459,914.

Luke KO Construction, 6 Bass Pro Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

John R. Hanks Construction, 2516 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $140,000.

D & N Construction, 10825 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock, $110,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Hartness Construction, 12 Mereville Place, Little Rock, $596,000.

HA Custom Homes, 125 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $455,000.

Richard Harp Homes, 12600 Ridgehaven Road, Little Rock, $434,000.

Turner and Sons Co., 181 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $360,000.

Pursell Construction, 819 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Chris Maris Custom, 42 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, $250,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 104 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $217,800.

Graham Smith Construction 5 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock $215,400.

Grulke Construction, 1617 S. Fillmore St., Little Rock, $150,000.