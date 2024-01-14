Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
CDI Contractors, LLC, 423 Main St., Little Rock, $3,515,000.
Kayo Takumyo, 12309 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $2,700,000.
Nabholz Construction Corp., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $610,371.
Larae Deagen, 19301 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $459,914.
Luke KO Construction, 6 Bass Pro Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.
John R. Hanks Construction, 2516 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $140,000.
D & N Construction, 10825 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock, $110,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Hartness Construction, 12 Mereville Place, Little Rock, $596,000.
HA Custom Homes, 125 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $455,000.
Richard Harp Homes, 12600 Ridgehaven Road, Little Rock, $434,000.
Turner and Sons Co., 181 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $360,000.
Pursell Construction, 819 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $300,000.
Chris Maris Custom, 42 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, $250,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 104 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $217,800.
Graham Smith Construction 5 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock $215,400.
Grulke Construction, 1617 S. Fillmore St., Little Rock, $150,000.