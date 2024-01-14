Business people

Dr. Lucas Campbell has been named as vice president and chief transformation officer by Washington Regional Medical System. Campbell earned his medical degree at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. Campbell with have oversight of system clinics and practice transformation initiatives.

Michael Hoggard has been announced as chief financial officer of Generations Bank. Hoggard will oversee all finance activities. He is a certified public accountant with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Harding University in Searcy.

Sandy Ferguson has been announced as chief risk officer of Generations Bank. With more than 40 years of community banking experience, Ferguson was a recent finalist for Arkansas Business 2023 Bank CFO of the Year.

Samantha Akers, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager, tax at HoganTaylor LLP in Fayetteville. Akers earned her bachelor's degree in accounting and business finance from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkedelphia.

Brady Bowden has been promoted to senior, assurance, at HoganTaylor LLP in Fayetteville. Bowden earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and finance and a master of accountancy from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Anthony Pellouso and Rob Shaffer have been announced as the new owners of Arkansas Security. Pellouso and Shaffer are taking over from former owner Kenneth Hagertyand bring with them a combined 31 years of law enforcement and military experience.

Sarah Langham has been announced as the new office managing partner for HoganTaylor LLP's Fayetteville office. Langham has been with HoganTaylor since 2007, and currently serves as an assurance partner.

