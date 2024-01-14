Club News: Quilt Club, Senior Democrats, Orchid Society

Quilt Club

The Pieces and Patches Quilt Club will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers, for their monthly Sew Day. Members are asked to bring a project of their choice and lunch.

The Pieces 'N Patches Quilt Club normally meets the first and third Mondays of each month.

Information: (479) 282-5767.

SUVCW

The General McPherson Camp No. 1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will hold it's monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Foghorn's 2221 W. Walnut in Rogers. Members will gather at 6 p.m. for socializing and an "off the menu" meal.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a patriotic, fraternal organization made up of make descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Maritime Corps or Coast Guard or government officials from 1861-65, during the Civil War. The group will assist potential members with genealogical research to establish their eligibility. Associate memberships are also available.

Information: jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Senior Democrats

Senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Jan. 16 at Eat My Catfish, 32 W. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. The speaker will be Will Watson, strategic director for the Arkansas Democratic Party.

A buffet is available with both grilled fish and chicken options, plus the traditional fried foods. The cost of the meal is $13.99 plus tax, and the restaurant will collect the money. A reservation is necessary.

The buffet opens at 11:30 a.m.

Information: (479) 841-5266 or email adella@adellagray.com.

Orchid Society

Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The group will join an online live presentation by Dr. Guido Jozef Braem, an internationally known Orchid Scientist, author and speaker who will cover the current Phragmipedium species highlighting their culture including photos of these plants in their native habitats around the world.

Members are asked to bring blooming plants for the monthly judging.

The objective of our society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Membership is $10 per year.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet for their annual Stash for Cash event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 22 in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

Current Guild members may bring their stash of fabric, notions, rulers, books, patterns and anything related to sewing or quilting to sell.

The Guild meeting will begin at 1 p.m. The January program will feature Alyxandra Hannah. Hannah is the 2024 Mary Pumphrey Memorial Scholarship recipient, an annual scholarship funded by Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild. She will share her journey into fashion design and her love of quilting. She will showcase items from her portfolio and discuss her future career and quilting goals.

In addition, there will be an extended Show and Tell. Guild members are invited to bring their favorite sewing tool or ruler and share why these are a "must have" in their sewing world.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Radio Club

The Bella Vista Radio Club will hold a technician License Class for entry level FCC amateur radio license from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10 at the Northwest Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, 3424 S. Downum Road in Springdale. The VE License Testing will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 10.

The required textbook is the Technician Class Manual - 2022/2026 Element 2 - Gordon West WB6NOA.

There is no cost for this two-Saturday class. The instructor will be Tom Northfell, W5XNA, ARRL Registered Instructor.

Information: bellavistaradioclub.org/2023/12/11/new-bvrc-technician-class-announcement.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Jan. 24 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville, AR. There is a short drive to the start point at Bentonville Public Library where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets, and paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges and Compton Gardens.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Legion Post 27

The American Legion Post 27 is hosting "Winter Blues Cold or Caged" at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the post, located at 1195 Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. There will be a dart tournament and a left/right/center tournament each with a $10 entry and a first place cash prize. There will also be a steak and potato dinner, catered by Golden Corral Fayetteville, served at 4 p.m. for $15 per person or $25 for a couple. There is a limited availability of 50 plates, advanced dinner coupon purchase is available.

The Post holds a Legion Luncheon that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes beans, corn bread, dessert and coffee or tea for $5.

Information: (479) 442-5291 or email amlegpost27@gmail.com.