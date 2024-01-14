Crawford County Library Board approves hiring new full-time system director, adviser





VAN BUREN -- The new director of the Crawford County Library System wants to bring a more positive view of the system back into the community after more than a year of ongoing controversy.

The Library Board voted 4-0 to hire Charlene McDonnough for the director position at its meeting Tuesday. It also unanimously voted to hire Eva White, the interim director, for a new, temporary library system adviser position for 90 days.

Tammi Hamby, board chairwoman, said the board will see if White needs to be retained after 90 days.

White said via email Thursday that McDonnough accepted the director position that morning. McDonnough is set to officially begin work Feb. 5 after background checks and other necessities.

McDonnough, 57, of Fort Smith, said Thursday she looks forward to stepping into the role. She said she understands there's a "very negative view" of the library system that needs to change.

McDonnough will replace Deidre Grzymala, who left the director's position Feb. 24 as part of a separation agreement between her, Crawford County, the system and the Van Buren Public Library. White was appointed interim director the same day.

This happened after the Library Board dealt with challenges from residents saying multiple children's books had lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning subject matter at its Nov. 8, 2022, meeting, according to meeting material.

The River Valley City Elders, a local Christian community organization, requested people in a Dec. 13, 2022, newsletter to stand with Jeffrey Hamby -- Tammi Hamby's husband -- as he spoke to the Quorum Court on Dec. 19, 2022 regarding his concerns about these sorts of books being purchased with taxpayer money and displayed at the Van Buren Public Library.

Jeffrey and Tammi Hamby had also outlined their grievances on the subject in a letter dated Nov. 10, 2022, addressed to Crawford County officials.

The Hambys argued the constitutional rights of parents and their religious liberties were being subverted by a "progressive woke ideology" driven by Grzymala and her employees. They claimed the ideology was "normalizing and equating homosexual and transsexual lifestyles with heterosexual family units" without parental consent or the ability to not participate.

Grzymala said at the board's Jan. 10, 2023, meeting all branches moved their LGBTQ children's books from the children's section to a new area within their respective adult book sections. This came after the Quorum Court discussed the library and a compromise regarding the material.

A few Crawford County residents filed a civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in May in response to the books being moved, according to court records. A bench trial for the case has been set for April 22 in Fort Smith.

Moving forward

McDonnough is a program technician for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Fort Smith, according to her application material. However, she was branch manager for the Society Hill Library in Darlington County, S.C., from March 2012 to December 2022 and was adult services outreach librarian in the Darlington County Library System for almost eight years beforehand.

McDonnough has a master of library and information science degree in library science from the University of South Carolina. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C.

Keith Pigg, a Library Board member, said Tuesday both McDonnough and the other finalist for the director job -- Cynthia Morrison -- were both "very positive" for the position.

McDonnough said she toured the five libraries that make up the county library system -- Alma, Cedarville, Mountainburg, Mulberry and Van Buren -- with White during the interview process. She believes cosmetically updating some of the libraries to make them more modern will help improve the community's view of the library system.

McDonnough also plans to engage the community by attending public meetings -- including City Council and county Quorum Court meetings -- to achieve this goal, among other strategies.

The new adviser is a part-time position responsible for supervising and advising the new director, according to an advertisement on the system website.

White said in an email Wednesday she is happy to be able to step down and let someone take the system director position, which she described as a "very intense job." She appreciates the opportunity to be the adviser so she can help McDonnough acclimate to how the library system does business, as well as introduce her to the staff and officials in the county and cities with whom she'll work.

"I hope to make it easier for her as she begins this new journey in her life as a librarian," White said. "I will be working closely with her in the beginning and will taper off as she learns what her duties will be, what reports are required and how [the library system] works to provide all the services that a library system offers.

"I hope that the citizens of Crawford County will welcome her as they welcomed me back in 1999. I love this library system and have loved living here because the people have been so supportive of the library system and me as a director. I covet that for Ms. McDonnough."

White has said she served as library system director from 1999 to 2012 and again from 2013 to January 2021 before becoming interim director in February.

McDonnough said her yearly salary will be $61,058. The adviser job comes with a salary of $28.50 per hour, 16 hours per week, according to White.

Charlene McDonnough (Submitted Photo/Charlene McDonnough)



More News None

Election of Officers

The Crawford County Library Board voted Tuesday to elect Keith Pigg as board chairman for this year. Pigg will take Tammi Hamby's place in the position. The board also elected Robbie Dyer as its vice chairwoman. Pigg had been vice chairman in 2023.

Source: Crawford County Library Board



