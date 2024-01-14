Daughtery leads Bears to another win

CONWAY -- With the absence of all-ASUN guard Camren Hunter from the University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team, someone needed to step up this season.

Someone needed to play his team-leading 34 minutes per game. Someone needed to make up for his team-leading 14.3 shots per game and 16.9 points per game.

While no healthy player on the Bears' roster can exactly replicate what Hunter offers, Carl Daughtery Jr. is seizing the opportunity created by his absence.

In Saturday's 59-57 win over Bellarmine in the Farris Center, Daughtery led the Bears with 17 points and five rebounds. It was the fifth time this season the sophomore guard from Maumelle has led the Bears in scoring.

"We recruited C.J. to be this player," UCA Coach Anthony Boone said. "And he's been itching to be this guy because that's what he was before he got here, when he was in high school. As he's learned and grown and continued to adjust to college basketball, he's accepted everything that we've given him. He's accepted everything that he's gotten up until this point.

"He's always had this ability. And as he's reached his maturity, he's able to handle and do the things he's doing now. It's exciting watching him play, knowing that he's on our team."

Boone said Hunter, who broke his foot prior to the beginning of the season and has not played, has yet to be cleared with 13 games remaining in the regular season for UCA.

On Saturday, the Bears (6-13, 2-1 ASUN) needed every one of Daughtery's point against Bellarmine. From start to finish, the Bears and Knights traded baskets. There were 11 ties and seven lead changes in the game.

At halftime, UCA trailed 33-32 as Bellarmine guards Garrett Tipton and Ben Johnson hit four three-pointers and combined for 20 points in the first half.

In the second half, it was much of the same. But this time, it was the Bears who took the edge. Midway through the half, UCA went on a 9-2 run, turning a 39-37 deficit to a 46-41 advantage. UCA held the lead for the final 11:25, despite Bellarmine pulling with one score four more times.

"Bellarmine is a solid team, they're very tough to play against and [they're] a program that we've had trouble with since we've moved into the ASUN," Boone said. "Today was pretty indicative of how they play and how we've struggled with them. But today our guys were able to get over that and gut out a win."

Alongside Daughtery, Tucker Anderson (13), Elias Cato (10) and Danield Sofield (10) all reached double figures in scoring. The Bears held Bellarmine to 37% shooting from the field and 30.4% on three-point attempts.

UCA has won three of its past four games after starting the season 3-12.

"It took a while for us to get a sense of who we are and who we can be as a team," Boone said. "And in a sense, we're still growing as far as that goes. But we've still kept everything positive as much as we can.

"The staff and I have done a great job of keeping things going forward, keeping our guys' eyes on the goal. And that is what we do in conference and trying to do the best we can in conference play and be competitive."