Democrats plan $35M minority outreach

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hopes a $35 million investment this election cycle will help the party win over communities of color and take control of the U.S. House.

House Democrats announced the eight-figure investment, P.O.W.E.R. The People, on Tuesday as part of its plan to "persuade and mobilize" Black, Hispanic, Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian voters in key congressional districts across the nation. This year's money surpasses the $30 million spent during the last two election cycles.

"By intentionally prioritizing sustained outreach to these communities, we are marrying our moral and strategic imperatives to ensure Democrats win back the House," said Missayr Boker, DCCC deputy executive director for campaigns, in a news release. "While extremist Republicans continue to lie, cheat and suppress the vote of people of color in order to win elections, Democrats understand that democracy is strengthened when everyone's voice is heard."

The investment comes as some communities of color, particularly Latinos, appear to be moving away from the Democratic Party in recent years. Early 2024 polls have shown waning support by Black and Asian American voters as well.

Mike Madrid, a Republican Latino voting trends expert, said the shift is more pronounced in Latinos, but can be seen among many communities of color.

"Every non-white group discernible has had a demonstrable measurable rightward shift," Madrid said.

House Democrats say the $35 million will go toward research and polling, paid media, in-district organizing, voter education and battling online disinformation and misinformation. The campaign will include messaging in English, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, Spanglish and Vietnamese.

"We know what's at stake for our communities," said Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., in a statement. "The DCCC's significant, early investment and focused effort to persuade and mobilize people of color will help us win back the majority so we can continue to deliver for the American people."

The recent investment is important as low voter turnout has long been an issue for communities of color, said Mindy Romero, director of the University of Southern California's Center for Inclusive Democracy. She said the issue persists because many campaigns and candidates do not invest significant outreach. Other times, the outreach is not well informed or properly conducted and does not "connect with communities." She encouraged both parties to continue investing money toward voter mobilization.

"The more money that's spent, to conduct outreach, to just remind people that there's an election, to tell them why it matters is important," Romero said.