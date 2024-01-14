Former youth treatment center owners facing second lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at facility

8 more accuse Lord’s Ranch

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by Dale Ellis

Ted Suhl (center), the former owner of the now-defunct northeast Arkansas youth behavioral health center known as the Lord's Ranch, is surrounded by family and friends shielding him from cameras as he exits the Federal Courthouse in downtown Little Rock in this July 20, 2016 file photo. Verdicts had been handed down in his federal bribery trial earlier that day. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)

The owners of a now-defunct youth behavioral health center located in northeast Arkansas are facing a second federal lawsuit alleging serial sexual abuse of teenage boys in the 1990s and 2000s by a counselor who was employed there.

Emmett