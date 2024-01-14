Friends, colleagues send off former ASU leader

Little Rock said hello and goodbye to a thick blanket of snow on Jan. 5, just hours before friends and colleagues of Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch converged in the capitol city to bid him farewell.

Welch resigned from his Arkansas position in November after being hired as president and chief executive officer of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities in Washington, D.C. Welch was chairman of the Association's board of directors from 2019 to 2021.

There was much lauding of Welch's achievements, problem-solving abilities and long-term planning. And there were many fond -- and humorous -- memories relived as well.

Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications for Arkansas State University, introduced Houston Davis, president of the University of Central Arkansas, by quipping that, "With Chuck's departure, you can finally become the youngest higher education president in Arkansas."

Shane Broadway, vice president for university relations, joked that he looked forward to having a new place to stay when he visits Washington and gave Welch a framed photo of him and his wife.

"You can just go ahead and put this in 'my bedroom,'" Broadway said.

On behalf of the Legislature, Rep. Keith Brooks (R-Little Rock) presented Welch with Arkansas and American flags that were flown over the state Capitol.

Welch promised that Arkansas would remain his focus as he works on a national level.

"It will always be home. It will always be somewhere that I'm very proud of," he said, "and it will always want to be something that I want to give back to because it certainly has given so much to me."

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh