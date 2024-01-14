Girls Inc. hosts ribbon-cutting to celebrate 90 years in Fort Smith





FORT SMITH -- Girls Inc. in Fort Smith celebrated 90 years of teaching future women how to be strong, smart and bold by holding a ribbon-cutting Friday to kick off its year of events.

According to its website, Girls Inc. is a nonprofit organization that focuses on the development of a girl, where she learns to value herself, take risks and discover and develop her inherent strengths. The organization says it does this through a combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming. It aims to equip girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated and independent.

Amanda Daniels, executive director of the Fort Smith location at 1415 Old Greenwood Road, told attendees their big community event will be held April 4, where people can come learn about the organization's after-school and summer programs.

"We're really not looking at it as a fundraiser; we really don't want to make a profit off it. We really just want to make everybody come and celebrate with us," she said.





Daniels also answered attendees' questions, like why is it important to have Girls Inc. in addition to all of the area Boys & Girls clubs.

"Our national organization provides us with a lot of research-based information," Daniels said. "I'm sure everybody in the room, if you're not a woman, you have a woman in your life or a girl in your life, and probably just in and of yourself know how important it is for a girl to be with all girls and be able to be comfortable."

Daniels said the girls are more likely to speak up, answer questions and be themselves in an all-girl environment. She said participants range from 5 to 18 years old and that Girls Inc. is open after school until 5:30 p.m., or during summer and other weekdays when school is out from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Daniels said Girls Inc. has changed a lot in 90 years because they're always trying to meet girls' needs. Since the pandemic, Girls Inc. has been providing more mental health support and teaching girls how to not be anxious in social situations, since they spent so much time away from groups of people, she said.

"Academically, we work with the schools on different things that they might need to focus on, whether it's math or literacy, and we also make sure to work with each individual girl and what their needs are," she said. "One might need more math, one might need more literacy, one more might need just a mentor."

Kiaja Davis, an after-school care worker, said she's been with Girls Inc. since she was 5, participating in after-school programs and sports before volunteering and finally working at the organization. She said Girls Inc. has made her the woman she is today.

"We do embody strong, smart and bold, and they have really taught me throughout the years," Davis said.

The organization always needs donations, including jump ropes, hula hoops, sidewalk chalk and baking, office and art supplies, Daniels said.

She said families interested in having a girl join Girls Inc. can call or stop by anytime the office is open, or visit girlsincfortsmith.org.

She said updates on upcoming events, including the 90th anniversary celebrations, will be shared on their Facebook page at facebook.com/girlsincfortsmithar.

Amanda Daniels (left), executive director of Girls Inc. of Fort Smith, speaks, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, during a 90th anniversary ribbon-cutting and celebration event hosted by the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce at Girls Inc. of Fort Smith in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Genesis Fuentes (front) and others gather for a group photo, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, during a 90th anniversary ribbon-cutting and celebration event hosted by the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce at Girls Inc. of Fort Smith in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Lexi Talley (from left), Aubrey Crawford and other girls play, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, during a 90th anniversary ribbon-cutting and celebration event hosted by the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce at Girls Inc. of Fort Smith in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Aubrey Crawford does the splits while playing, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, during a 90th anniversary ribbon-cutting and celebration event hosted by the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce at Girls Inc. of Fort Smith in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Christina Springs (right) and Mackeila Pacheco play volleyball, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, during a 90th anniversary ribbon-cutting and celebration event hosted by the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce at Girls Inc. of Fort Smith in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





