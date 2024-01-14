Here’s a Bill the Cowboys won’t pay

FORT WORTH -- There will be no private plane landing at the Teterboro Airport, and Chris Mortensen will not have to act as a go-between between the owner of the Dallas Cowboys and the ex-coach of the New England Patriots.

Only because it's Jerry Jones, anyone who watches, follows, coaches or plays in the NFL has learned to accept the following: Never rule out the sun rising in the south.

That includes Jerry pulling a tuna out of his hat in early Jan. of 2002 when he hired former New York Giants, New York Jets and New England Patriots head coach Bill Parcells.

The Cowboys were coming off three consecutive 5-11 playoff-less seasons.

Now the Cowboys are coming off three consecutive 12-5 seasons.

Much like in 2001 under Dave Campo, it's 2024 and we're still speculating if Jerry will fire his coach, this time Mike McCarthy.

Even if the Cowboys bomb in the wild-card round and lose at home against the Green Bay Packers today at AT&T Stadium, it's hard to fathom Jerry firing Mikey-Mike. But after three consecutive playoff years without reaching the conference title game, maybe Jerry says it's time.

Jerry is just as apt to fire Mike as he is hand him a 50-year extension.

But Nick Saban just retired. Jim Harbaugh is expected to return to the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks made Pete Carroll leave his head coaching job. And the greatest pro football coach ever is available.

When Bill Belichick is available, you at least have to do your homework. And once you do your homework you'll see that Belichick will not be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry went down this path before, and he's not apt to do it again. Not even for a Belichick.

Jerry has worked with a Belichick type before, with the man who happens to be his mentor.

Jerry's four-year tenure with Bill Parcells as his head coach did result in the successful rebuilding of what had been a terrible roster, but there were no playoff wins and it wasn't a lot of fun.

Jerry wants to have fun, and Bill associated winning football games with a trip to the proctologist. No one was more miserable winning a football game than Parcells.

He just loathed living the cycle of expectation that winning breeds; what drove him was not the thrill of victory but simply to avoid, at all costs, the agony of losing.

One of his former assistant coaches called Bill, "FHB:" Failed Human Being. (ouch); personally, I liked and learned so much from Parcells, but he was an acquired taste.

Belichick is a Parcells protege; the word "fun" fits Belichick the way your finger does in an electrical outlet.

At Belichick's age (71), and resume, if he does want to continue coaching in the NFL, he will want control over personnel.

That's basically what Bill had, although sometimes that power required some "negotiating" between himself and Jerry.

After Bill retired following the 2006 season, Jerry would gladly tell anyone with one working ear that by hiring Parcells he proved to the universe that he could do it "another way." That meant he proved he could give over control.

Since the Cowboys promoted Will McClay to the position of vice president of player personnel, in 2014, how the team builds its roster is a strength. McClay is essentially the general manager without the title.

The title of "Dallas Cowboys general manager" belongs to the owner.

How this all would work with a Bill Belichick ... does not seem feasible.

Since God created no better salesman in this, or any, lifetime what feels feasible is Jerry somehow selling anyone that it can work. The man could sell snow to a snow salesman.

If, for some reason, Jerry decides he wants to pursue Bill Belichick, he does have a card to play that will entice the coach.

As Parcells once said of the Dallas Cowboys, they are like "playing the big room" in Las Vegas. Bill is a New Yorker to the bone, and living here didn't much for him, but he enjoyed having the chance to coach the NFL's most visible franchise.

For a coach with an ego, and they all have one, being the head coach of the Cowboys is not a carrot but a bag of 50 karat gold bars.

He's been down this road with another Bill before and while he proved that he could do it it wasn't a great fit because it really wasn't that much fun.