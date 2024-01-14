Hogs fail on boards vs. Gators

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman told his Razorbacks they would beat Florida if they won the rebounding battle on Saturday.

Mission failed.

Florida enjoyed a massive 48-31 rebounding edge against Arkansas en route to a 90-68 rout at the Exactech Center.

"The theme of the game was rebounding," Musselman said on his postgame appearance on the Razorback Sports Network. "We knew that they were going to be extremely physical and we were not able at all to withstand the physicality in the interior."

The Gators enjoyed a 17-8 edge in second-chance points based on a 15-9 advantage on the offensive boards and also outscored the Hogs 38-28 on points in the paint.

"Obviously one of our issues right now is rebounding," Arkansas guard Layden Blocker said. "We're getting beat on the glass in a lot of our games.

"Florida, that's the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country and like one of the biggest teams, so I feel like rebounding was our biggest downfall this game."

Florida started 7-1 center Michah Handlogten and 6-10 forward Tyrese Samuel and brought 6-11 Alex Condon off the bench. That trio combined for 29 rebounds and 29 points on 12 of 19 shooting.

The Gators nearly doubled Arkansas in the first half with a 27-14 rebounding advantage. The final tally in points in the paint was 38-28 Florida.

Oh no, Devo

Arkansas senior Davonte Davis did not score on 0 of 1 shooting in 11 minutes. Davis picked up two early fouls and played 8 minutes in the first half and only 3 minutes in the second half.

That marked the second scoreless game in a row against the Gators for Davis, who shot 0 for 1 and did not score in 23 minutes of the Hogs' 84-65 home win over Florida last year.

Those performances are a stark contrast to Davis' contributions in Arkansas' 82-74 win at Florida on Feb. 22, 2022. In that game, the sophomore Davis had 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting, including 2 of 3 from three-point range and 3 of 4 freethrows.

0 to hero

Florida guard Riley Kugel, a preseason All-SEC choice, bounced back from a poor effort earlier in the week to rack up a game-high 20 points and 5 rebounds with a trio of high-flying dunks.

Florida Coach Todd Golden said earlier in the week he and Kugel had a discussion about getting back on the same page after he went 0 for 3 in less than 4 minutes of action, all in the first half, in the team's 103-85 loss at Ole Miss on Wednesday.









"It definitely is a confidence-booster, for sure, just being out there, playing with the team, getting the groove back is all you can really ask for," Kugel said.

Kugel's day was typified by his off-balance, shot-clock-beating banked three-pointer with 5:06 left in the game for an 81-59 Florida lead.

"That was the basketball Gods," Kugel said.

"Obviously Riley gave us a great effort today, coming off the bench and playing with incredible, purpose and poise," Florida Coach Todd Golden said on the Gator Radio Network. "When he plays like that, we become a much, much better team."

One-hand slam

Florida's Tyrese Samuel had the highlight play of the game with help from Zyon Pullin.

The Gators were on a fast break early in the second half after Pullin pulled down a miss from Jeremiah Davenport. The 6-4 guard quickly dribbled past midcourt and inside the arc when he saw Samuel sprinting down the right side of the lane. Pullin's lob pass arced just over the outstretched arm of Trevon Brazile and onto the right hand of Samuel, who slammed it through for a 57-37 Gator lead.

Samuel scored six of the Gators' first 11 points of the second half and finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the year.

"Tyrese obviously hadn't been himself the first two [SEC] games," Florida Coach Todd Golden said. "And we need him to be good for us to be as good as we can be."

Mixing it up

Coach Eric Musselman played the entire 15-man roster, looking for a spark, with eight players logging double-figure minutes, led by Tramon Mark (29), Trevon Brazile (26), Jeremiah Davenport (25), Layden Blocker (24), Makhi Mitchell (22) and Joseph Pinion (22).

Blocker and Pinion scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, with the freshman Blocker logging his fourth-highest total in minutes and Pinion seeing his most extensive minutes of the season.

Davenport spark

Guard Jeremiah Davenport provided some juice in his first start in nearly a month.

The 6-6 guard scored the Hogs' first four points and he finished with 13 points on 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 of 3 from three-point range.

70-plus

Florida has scored 70 or more points in all 16 games this season, its longest season-opening streak in that category in 47 years.

The last time the Gators had a streak of that length was in the in 1976-77 season, when the team hit 70-plus in its first 23 games, according to ESPN.

Line story

Arkansas got off to another slow start from the free-throw line and finished 17 of 25 (68%) in that department.





It took a 12 of 14 showing (85.7%) in the second half to salvage a 5 of 11 effort (45.5%) in the first half.

Arkansas is 40 of 62 (64.5%) at the free-throw line through three SEC games.

Florida, which entered the game at a league-low 65% free-throw shooting, went 75% (15 of 20) at the line.

Long time no lead

Jeremiah Davenport's three-pointer at the 18:50 mark of the first half gave Arkansas a rare lead in conference play.

The Razorbacks went 65:02 of clock time without having a lead before Davenport's make gave Arkansas a 4-2 lead.

The Hogs' last lead in SEC play had been 27-26 in the first half against Auburn on a driving layup by Jalen Graham. The Tigers re-took the lead on a pair of free throws by Chad Baker-Mazara at the 3:52 to play in the half and went on to a post an 83-51 rout.

Georgia led wire to wire in its 76-66 win over the Hogs on Wednesday.