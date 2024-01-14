It’s past time to protect our state

What's been unfolding in the public square over the last several weeks is an outrage and a disgrace--and frankly a slap in the face to Arkansas crime victims.

Many Arkansans may be unaware of it, as much of it has occurred in the background of the holidays, but it is without a doubt one of the most critical crossroads we have ever faced. How it ends will affect our state for generations to come.

There's a lot of back story, much of which is important, but the bottom line is this: The Arkansas Board of Corrections is spending taxpayer money and resources to sue the state of Arkansas and block critical public safety reforms.

Why? Because they want to make the decisions themselves. They think that they, the unaccountable and unelected, should make public safety policy, not the elected and accountable legislators in the General Assembly. And they are willing to weaponize the courts in order to protect and preserve their own power.

But the board's policies have failed time and time again. On their watch, we've seen record violent crime--nearly 70 percent higher than the national average. Record homicides in our capital city. Sky-high property crime. More and more Arkansans victimized by repeat offenders. And all because of the board's failed catch-and-release policies under something called the Emergency Powers Act, which is every bit as ominous as it sounds.

This is why I spent the better part of the last two years crafting the Protect Arkansas Act, or Act 659 of 2023. Of course I didn't do it alone. I talked with crime victims, voters, prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and formerly incarcerated Arkansans and consulted with Department of Corrections experts, public policy experts, and attorneys from various walks of life, including public defenders. I worked hand-in-hand with Gov. Sarah Sanders, Attorney General Tim Griffin, and many of my colleagues, especially Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, who was a critical ally in the House and a former prosecutor.

Along the way, there were small disagreements about details, but there was broad, unwavering consensus about one big thing: The status quo had failed. The Board of Corrections had failed. And to reverse the crime wave that threatens our very way of life, we had to do things differently.

The bill received super-majority support in both chambers of the Legislature and even bipartisan support in the House. Among other major reforms, the bill curbed the board's ability to use the Emergency Powers Act to release criminals back into our streets early--something they've been doing virtually unchecked for decades.

The Board of Corrections' response? After they failed to stop the bill with their shoddy testimony in House and Senate committees, they basically sat on their hands for the last six-plus months. And then, right as the law was about to go into effect, they over-reacted and over-reached by initially suspending and now firing Secretary of Corrections Joe Profiri--a reformer and man of integrity whom Arkansas is lucky to have--and filing a lawsuit to put the Protect Arkansas Act on hold.

They're not doing any of this because they think what the people's Legislature overwhelmingly approved is bad policy. In fact, two board members said on the record that they supported much of what was in the bill. Their only opposition, they said, was that it would "diminish" the power of the board. How? It would have made the Corrections leadership accountable to elected officials (aka The People).

Yes, you read that right: They agreed the policies are good and will make Arkansas safer, but they want the whole thing thrown out because it loosens their grip on the corrections system.

As much as this attitude disgusts me, I appreciate their honesty, because it serves as a classic example of why the Protect Arkansas Act and its board reforms are desperately needed.

The board's power grab is a slap in the face to Arkansans who have been victims of crimes--especially those who were victimized by repeat offenders that the board turned loose. It's a slap in the face to hard-working law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to catch bad actors, only to have them released by an out-of-touch, unaccountable board. And it's a slap in the face to the people and taxpayers of Arkansas who sent reformers to the capital to solve our crime crisis once and for all, only to be stonewalled by an antiquated, power-hungry board of seven bureaucrats who think they know best.

The elected and accountable officials have done the hard work of listening to the people of Arkansas, from all walks of life. They have told me consistently they are tired of the gunfire and the sirens; they want a safer Arkansas. How much longer must Arkansans live in fear before the Board of Corrections gets the message?

Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett) represents District 1 in the Arkansas Senate. He is currently serving his second term in the Legislature.