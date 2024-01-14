Kerry exiting as Biden’s climate envoy 6 temblors register near Oklahoma City Proud Boy sentenced on riot charge Justices to hear Starbucks union case

Kerry exiting as Biden's climate envoy

WASHINGTON -- John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate, is stepping down from the Biden administration in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with his plans.

Kerry was tapped shortly after Joe Biden's November 2020 election to take on the new role created specifically to fight climate change on behalf of the administration on the global stage.

Kerry was one of the leading drafters of the 2015 Paris climate accords and came into the role with significant experience abroad, as secretary of state during the Obama administration and from nearly three decades as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"The climate crisis is a universal threat to humankind and we all have a responsibility to deal with it as rapidly as we can," Kerry said in a visit to Beijing last summer, when he met with Vice President Han Zheng on climate matters.

Kerry represented Massachusetts for 28 years in the Senate and was also the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004.

6 temblors register near Oklahoma City

EDMOND, Okla. -- At least six earthquakes that include two greater than magnitude 4 have been recorded near an Oklahoma City suburb, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The preliminary magnitudes of the earthquakes near Edmond include a 4.1 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday and a 4.3 at about 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The Geological Survey had earlier rated the Friday night quake at magnitude 4.4 in a preliminary report.

No injuries or significant damage have been reported, according to city of Edmond spokesperson Bill Begley, who said investigators will fully inspect infrastructure.

"We are in contact with state officials investigating the occurrences, as well as the Corps of Engineers, who will inspect the dam at Arcadia Lake," said a statement from Begley.

Arcadia Lake is used to supply drinking water to the city of about 96,000.

Four other earthquakes ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.2 were also recorded by the Geological Survey Friday night and early Saturday in the area about 15 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesperson Matt Skinner said the agency is investigating the earthquakes.

Nearby injection wells were shut down, Skinner said. "There is no oil and gas activity in that area that can be linked to these earthquakes," he said.

Proud Boy sentenced on riot charge

A jailed member of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison for his role in a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol three years ago, court records show.

William Chrestman, a U.S. Army veteran from Olathe, Kan., brandished an axe handle and threatened police with violence after leading other Proud Boys members to the perimeter of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Chrestman pleaded guilty in October to obstructing the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote and threatening to assault a federal officer during the Capitol riot.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Chrestman to four years and seven months in prison, according to court records.

Chrestman has been jailed since his arrest in February 2021. He'll get credit for the nearly three years he already has served in custody.

Also Friday, a man who briefly ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor of Oregon after storming the Capitol was sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Reed Christensen, 65, charged at a group of police officers outside the Capitol and assaulted five of them before rioters breached the police line, prosecutors said.

Justices to hear Starbucks union case

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear an appeal from Starbucks in a dispute with the National Labor Relations Board over efforts by workers to unionize at a store in Memphis.

Starbucks fired seven employees in Memphis in February 2022, as it said they violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and by inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store.

But the Labor Relations Board intervened, saying the company was unlawfully interfering in workers' right to organize and that the store had routinely allowed employees to gather there after closing time. The board asked a federal judge for an immediate injunction requiring Starbucks to reinstate the workers.

In August 2022, a federal judge agreed and ordered Starbucks to reinstate the workers. That decision was later affirmed by the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Starbucks appealed to the Supreme Court.

The legal issue in the case is the standard courts should use when deciding whether to issue an order against a business in the midst of a labor dispute. Starbucks said the lower courts in this case used a relaxed standard when deciding to grant the injunction to the labor board, while other federal courts have used a tougher standard.

