LIVE! A Music Calendar: Fort Smith Blues Jam set for Sunday

Got the Blues? Get to the Bakery District for the Fort Smith Blues Jam at 1 p.m. Jan. 21. The Fort Smith Jazz Jam happens next month at 6 p.m. Feb. 8. Organizer Don Bailey says that any instruments, any genres and all players are welcome to jam. The Fort Smith Jazz Jam continues on March 14, April 11 and May 9 at the busy Bakery District, located at 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

RIVER VALLEY

King Opera House -- Twitty & Lynn, Jan. 25; Bob Seager Tribute, Jan. 26; Chad Prather (comedy), 7 p.m. Feb. 2; Larry B Soul Experience, 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Michael Jackson Tribute, March 2.

The Good Fight -- Kazha, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in Huntington.

Hero's -- Hoodookattz, 7 p.m. Jan. 19; Livewire, 8 p.m. Jan. 20; The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Jan. 27.

Rooftop on Main -- Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in Clarksville.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

906 Cigar and Cocktail Lounge -- Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Jan. 25.

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Hoppy Hour Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

TempleLive -- Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Afroman, 91 Thompson & Swayzee Beats and DJ D Sewell, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25.

AACLive! -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Jo Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.