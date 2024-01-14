LIVE! Music: Sarah Shook & Disarmers come to River Valley Feb. 1

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at 801 Media Center in Fort Smith.

"A lot of artists are in this industry for fame, recognition and money, but those things don't mean anything to me," says bandleader River Shook. "Songwriting is it for me. It's the only real healthy coping mechanism I've ever had. It's life-saving. I don't care about any superficial things when I'm making a record.

"Music is one of the ways we can connect to other people," they say. "That's my hope: That people feel seen and they feel connected to something that brings them a sense of peace."

The band first appeared on the 801 stage in January of 2019. Tickets to their Feb. 1 show are $52.50 at aaclive.com/this-season.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Songwriters in the Round "duos" with One Penny Shy and March to August, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18; Kurt Allen Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 2; Pretty Big Deal, 8 p.m. Feb. 9; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15.

The Momentary -- Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; The Soul Rebels with special guest Talib Kweli, 7 p.m. Feb. 2; 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom and DK Star God, 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Undercroft -- Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud -- Old Crow Medicine Show, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. Jan. 19; Eureka Waters, 7 p.m. Jan. 20; Meredith Crawford, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Meredith Crawford, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. Jan. 29.

Basin Park Hotel -- Ozark Mountain Music Festival with Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, The Hillbenders, Pert Near Sandstone, Cate Brothers, Kyle Tuttle, Handmade Moments, Stillhouse Junkies, 3 Penny Acre, The Fretliners, Chicken Wire Empire, Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs, Front Porch, Dance Monkey Dance!, Justin Hiltner, Reverend Hylton, John Depew, Goldpine, Ron Landis, Trevor Clark, The Nighttimeers, Casey and the Atta Boys, The Spooklights, JR Soapbox Band, Dead Man Flats, Dimetrip, March to August, Kate Kristine, Steve Jones, Dale Kellison, Mountain Alice, Jeff Lee and Korey McKelvey, Jan. 18-21. ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

FAYETTEVILLE

JJ's Live -- Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Breaking Benjamin Unplugged, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Red NOT Chili Peppers, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Dylan Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Blank 281, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; The Dead South, Feb. 27; The Brook & The Bluff, March 1; Flipturn, March 6; Red Clay Strays, March 7; Dave Matthews Tribute, 7 p.m. March 9; Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg, March 12; Lil Xan, March 14; Descendents and Circle Jerks, March 26; Waka Flocka Flame, March 18; Sierra Ferrell, March 19; Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21; King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Nov. 13 (sold out).

Morano's -- Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 6 p.m. Feb. 3; Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Comedy night with Connor Hangsleben, 7 p.m. Jan. 14; An Evening with Lotus, 8 p.m. Jan. 17; Shlump, 9 p.m. Jan. 19; Ozark Riviera and Newco, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Leah & the Mojo Doctors, 6 p.m. and Mike Ryan, 9 p.m. Jan. 26; Gone Country, 9 p.m. Jan. 27; Colour Design, Always Tired and Chrono Wizard, 8 p.m. Jan. 28; Gary Hutchison's Bday Bash with Oreo Blue, Nace Brothers and more, 6 p.m. and Sawyer Hill, Ted Hammig & The Campaign and Modeling, 9 p.m. Feb. 2; Squirrel Flower with Greg Mendez, 7 p.m. Feb. 8.

Walton Arts Center -- SoNA's The Great Unknown, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Galvin Cello, 7 p.m. Jan. 30; D@mn Tall Buildings, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2; SoNA's Defying Expectations, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; David Foster & Katharine McPhee, 7 p.m. Feb. 29; The Comedy Zone: Dave Williamson, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; West Street Live: Lee Rocker, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Smoke and Barrel -- Dirt Mother, Mammoth Caravan and Ghost Hollow, 9 p.m. Jan. 20; Jesse Welles and Gardensnakes, 9 p.m. Jan. 27.

Tin Roof Fayetteville -- DJ Tzonthetrack, 8:30 p.m., The Champagne, 10 p.m. Jan. 18; Leyton Robinson, 6:30 p.m., The Champagne, Jan. 19; Leyton Robinson, 6:30 p.m., DJ Reve, 8:30 p.m., The Champagne, 10 p.m. Jan. 20; Zac Hart, 8 p.m., Willie Traywick, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Buddy Shute, 6 p.m. Jan. 16; Latin Dance Night with 3levated Dance, 6 p.m. Jan. 21; Cherise Carver, 7 p.m. Feb. 6; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Folk School of Fayetteville -- Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m., then 21 & Under Jam, 5 p.m. Jan. 14; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 15; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 16; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. Jan. 20; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 22; Original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop and concert, Jan. 27; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m. Jan. 28; Dan Bern, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; Langan Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Washington County Fairgrounds -- Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom, Sad Palomino and Gardensnakes at Frost Fest, 2-7 p.m. Feb. 3. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest

Fayetteville Town Center -- Arkansas Gospel Chorale and HBCU Marching Band, 3 p.m. and then Akeem Kemp, Michael Fields Jr., Branjae Jackson, Lyfe Jennings and Young Joc, 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

Mount Sequoyah -- Holy Anvil Recording Co. presents Gardensnakes, John Charles and the Cold Cuts, and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club -- Adam Hunter, Jan. 19-20; Kevin McCaffery, Jan. 26-27; Mike Palascak, Jan. 31; David Koechner, Feb. 1-3 and Office Trivia with Todd Packer, 4 p.m. Feb. 3; Paul Varghese, Feb. 9-10; Lynne Koplitz, Feb. 14; Michael Longfellow, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

Goat Lab Brewery -- Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Rick Reiter, Jan. 24; Will Gunselmann, Jan. 31; Matt Schmidt, Feb. 7; Bob Holland, Feb. 21; Jerrod Mounce, Feb. 28; TJ Scarlett, March 6; Jon Dooly, March 13; Chris Arcana, March 20; Michael Cooper, March 27.

RIVER VALLEY

King Opera House -- Twitty & Lynn, Jan. 25; Bob Seager Tribute, Jan. 26; Chad Prather (comedy), 7 p.m. Feb. 2; Larry B Soul Experience, 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Michael Jackson Tribute, March 2.

The Bakery District -- Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 18; Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Jan. 21.

The Good Fight -- Kazha, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in Huntington.

Hero's -- Hoodookattz, 7 p.m. Jan. 19; Livewire, 8 p.m. Jan. 20; The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Jan. 27.

Rooftop on Main -- Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in Clarksville.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2.

906 Cigar and Cocktail Lounge -- Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Jan. 25.

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Hoppy Hour Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

TempleLive -- Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Afroman, 91 Thompson & Swayzee Beats and DJ D Sewell, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25.

AACLive! -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Jo Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

Choctaw Casino Pocola -- Casey Donahew, 8 p.m. Jan. 20; Josh Abbott, 8 p.m. March 9; Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5.

ROGERS

Pub on the Bricks -- Cherise Carver & Crimson Road, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Blue Monday, 7 p.m. Feb. 5; Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium -- Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider -- Will Loden, Jan. 18; Giovahna Calvetti & Katie Still, Jan. 25; Ben Jones, Feb. 1; Cori Stewart and Jay Light, Feb. 8; Dwayne Duke, Alex Just and Kyle Huber, Feb. 15; Trever Carreon and Seth Dees, Feb. 22; Gabbie Watts, Feb. 29; Scott Shaffer, March 7; Dayton Bisset and Christophe Jean, March 14; Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip & Sing with 96 Miles, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19; Bad Jackson, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Dime Box Duo, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26; Trey O'Dell, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Take Cover Unplugged, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Cherokee Casino & Hotel --Warrant, 9 p.m. Jan. 20.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.