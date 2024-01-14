LR man, 28, held on battery charge

A man was arrested after a stabbing in Little Rock late Friday.

A person flagged down police near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Pulaski Street late Friday to report a stabbing, according to an arrest report. The person gave a description of a man later identified as Dontarious Thomas, 28, of Little Rock, the report says.

The report doesn't say whether the person who flagged down police was the victim or give any information about the victim's condition.

Officers located Thomas around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and arrested him after he refused to identify himself or give a statement, the report states.

Thomas faces a felony second-degree battery charge and a misdemeanor obstruction count. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday night, an online inmate roster states.

NLR police arrest man after crash

North Little Rock police early Saturday arrested a man who they say fled the scene of a collision that severely injured another motorist.

Officers responding sometime after midnight Saturday to a crash near the intersection of John F. Kennedy and McCain boulevards discovered two severely damaged vehicles, according to an arrest report.

One driver was badly hurt and had to be extracted by firefighters.

The other driver fled the scene, eventually abandoning the damaged vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Police were able to speak with the vehicle's owner and determined that Samuel Taylor, 21, of Sherwood had the car at the time of the crash, the report says.

Police said they found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

When they located Taylor around 1:25 a.m. near 408 McCain Blvd., bystanders said he was knocking on doors and telling people he was lost, the report says. Officers judged Taylor to be intoxicated and noted that he smelled of intoxicants.

Taylor was evaluated at an area hospital and arrested on a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license and public intoxication.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.