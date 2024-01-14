Midshipman’s Dance rollicks past field to win Mockingbird

HOT SPRINGS -- Midshipman's Dance took the shortest route home in the $150,000 Mockingbird on Saturday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, her stakes victory not inevitable but punctual.

A Dec. 16 maiden winner over a muddy track, the bay filly sired by a Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner (Midshipman) and her dam by another (Stevie Wonderboy), hugged the rail down the lane and held on against Dec. 31 track winner Tanya Showers. Sharp Tune, a two-time winner at Churchill Downs for Steve Asmussen, ran third of six starters.

Wearing the silks of Little Rock attorney John Holleman, Cristian Torres booted home his fourth winner on Saturday's 10-race card. Defending meet champion Robertino Diodoro picked up the training victory. Midshipman's Dance was listed under Sean Williams' name last month while Diodoro missed the first five days of the meeting on suspension.

The Mockingbird winner worked a half-mile in the slop the previous Saturday, her second Louisiana Downs sighting since the Oaklawn victory. Her fast-rated six furlongs in 1:10.81 on Saturday, Midshipman's Dance (co-owned by Randy Howg) paid $12.20, a generous win total in that Torres rode most of his meet-high 100 victories last season for Diodoro.

The winner brought $150,000 at the September 2022 Keeneland yearling sale in Lexington, Ky. Midshipman, by Unbridled's Song, stands for $15,000 in the Bluegrass State.

Edistrudis, Xtreme Smoke Show and meet winner Divine Gal completed the Mockingbird field. Other Oaklawn stakes for open 3-year-old filly sprinters this season are the $150,000 Dixie Belle on Feb. 17, the $200,000 Purple Martin on March 16 and the $200,000 Valley of the Vapors on April 20, all at six furlongs.

STRONG FIELD

Oaklawn racegoers showed the early insight and Kantex the late running to win Saturday's seventh for Arkansas-bred horses.

The recognition may come later for one or more among the 11 older fillies and mares who split a $143,000 purse, with $83,800 going to co-owners and breeders Randy Patterson and Randy Morse.

Morse also trains the Street Strategy 5-year-old, whose four victories have come in Hot Springs. The bay mare won her debut at Oaklawn in 2021 on her last day as a 2-year-old, then did not start again until last March. Her three-race winning streak was snapped May 4 when fourth in the Natural State Breeders' Stakes with her last three starts at 4 in Kentucky and carefully spaced.

Oaklawn fans remembered Kantax ($4.20), last seen Sept. 30 when second at Churchill Downs. They sent her off favored at 11-10 odds, then watched Rafael Bejarano bring her home by 3 1/4 lengths from post nine, her six furlongs in 1:10.54 over a surface upgraded from good to fast but about to get hammered by a winter storm according to most forecasts.

To that end, Oaklawn called off today's nine-race card. Weather permitting, the track resumes for live racing Friday.

Bejarano moved Kantex to the rail in midstretch and zoomed clear of Kaboom Baby, trained by Ernie Witt, and Jerry Caroom's Mozingo (Robertino Diodoro). Completing the order were Morse trainee Connie K, Unbridled Twister, Hissy Missy, Run Fearless, Bennykayandsuzytoo, She's Storming, Gramercy Park and Summer Shoes. Each of the starters were past Oaklawn winners, and five had December starts locally.

Oaklawn's next local stakes race is the $150,000 Fifth Season next Saturday for 4-year-olds and up at 1 1/16 miles. The Jan. 27 card offers four stakes including the Grade III $800,000 Southwest for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles and offering 10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points to an eligible winner.