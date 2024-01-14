Morris not only star for Brookland





It hasn't been a cinematic run yet for Brookland this basketball season, but the Lady Bearcats are certainly in the process of writing a very intriguing script.

After bulldozing its way to a trio of victories this week, Brookland (20-2, 9-0 4A-3) has looked more and more like the team Coach Mitchell Weber hoped they'd eventually become at some point during the 2023-24 season. He just didn't anticipate the Lady Bearcats doing what they've been doing this soon.

Brookland, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, finds itself stomping through conference play and is solidly in the mix to challenge for a state title next month when postseason play begins.

However, Weber wasn't in any rush to put his Lady Bearcats in anyone's championship conversion at the beginning of the season, particularly after witnessing what happened in his debut year with the program.

"I'm not going to lie to you. Early on I wasn't anticipating us getting off to the kind of start that we have," Weber said. "Last year, it took us a little bit to kind of get going. I think we were like 4-3, 4-4 at one point, and this year, I knew the volleyball kids that we were going to get were going to play late because they'd have a chance to win [state title]. We didn't get them until like Halloween this year.

"I really just thought it was going to be after Thanksgiving before we got going. The Riverside game early in the second week of the year, we got beat. But it was kind of the shot in the arm that we needed."

Whatever shot Riverside provided to Brookland, it apparently worked.

The Lady Bearcats have 16 victories by 11 points or more, and only two teams have come close to knocking them off within the league. One of which is Forrest City, whom Brookland beat 59-55 on Dec. 12, and Wynne, which the Lady Bearcats outlasted 60-59 on Saturday. Outside of its 49-44 loss to Riverside, the only other team to defeat Brookland was Searcy, and that came during the Christmas break when the Lady Lions hit a pair of free throws late to secure a 38-35 win.

Still, the Lady Bearcats may not have hit their peak yet. The likelihood of them being able to increase their level of play is high because of who they have at the controls.

Kinley Morris has been the driving force behind the unselfish mentality that seemingly everyone on Brookland's roster has adopted. The senior is averaging 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, but it's her assists that's had a glaring impact on a team that's flashed offensive muscle all season.

"She's very efficient," Weber said of his 5-9 guard. "She doesn't take bad shots, she doesn't make bad decisions with the basketball. The ball is in her hands a lot so she's always making things happen. She does it all at a really high clip, too."

The higher, the better for Morris, who underwent knee surgery after her junior year. That procedure, she said, has allowed her to play more confidently and freely as opposed to the previous season.

"I'm not in pain this year," Morris said. "There were a couple of games [last season] where it just hurt to move, and it was really hard to play. Just being healthier and not experiencing that pain. ... I'm not scared to go in and drive. If I fall, I'm not scared that I'm going to hurt my knee any further or anything like that.

"It's just been easier for me."

Not only have things been easier for Morris, she's also made it easier for her teammates. Weber mentioned that the offensive balance they've shown has been one of the biggest differences from a season ago.

"The ball just moves a lot better," he said. "Out of our top 10 kids that are in our rotation, nine of them have had a double-digit [scoring] game this year, and seven of the 10 have had multiple double-digit games. Kinley and Evan [Polsgrove] kind of lead us, but when we have the ability to be 10 deep and can score points in a variety of different ways. It's a real benefit for us."

Polsgrove, who's also put together back-to-back all-state volleyball seasons, and others like Addy Vowell and Kinsey Clark have all been valuable. That, in turn, has aided Morris, who's shown that she can do a little bit of everything.

"I think that goes back to the work she's put in and the skillset that she has," Weber said. "Kinley's probably our most skilled kid in the program as far as dribbling, passing, shooting, catching, all that different stuff. It's just a testament to the gym rat that she is.

"The quote about preparation breeding confidence or whatever it is, that's Kinley to a tee."

Morris also pointed out that an underlying reason why she and the Lady Bearcats have been successful.

There's familiarity with this group that not every team has. Morris' role has expanded moreso than what it was when Brookland went 25-11 and reached the second round of the state tournament her junior season. But according to her, it's been a seamless transition because of how well the team meshes.

"We all played a lot of minutes last year, and I think that's why we all play really well together," she said. "Sharing the ball is something that we all love to do. Of course, I had to step into a little bit of a different role because I have to help lead some of the younger ones, help run the offense more and keep things going.

"My scoring role has been a little different, too. I didn't shoot great early from the three-point line, and I had to battle through that, which was probably the toughest thing I've had to do this year. But I like what we've been doing so far. We definitely have the pieces to make a deep run in the state tournament."

Doing so would be a huge deal for the Lady Bearcats, who are aiming to duplicate what their volleyball counterparts did in October when they won a state championship.

"Sometimes I feel like people don't like to talk about high expectations because I guess they're afraid of falling short of them," Weber said. "But we've been talking about it from Day 1. We want to win the conference first, want to win the district, want to win the regional because we think we're talented enough to do it.

"Once the state tournament gets here, everybody's pretty good at that point, and anybody can win it. We think we've got a good shot if we can get there."

At a glance

Kinley Morris

SCHOOL Brookland

CLASS Senior

POSITION Guard

HEIGHT 5-9

NOTEWORTHY Shoots 53% from inside the three-point line and 75% from the free-throw line. … Was an all-conference selection as a junior. … Scored a season-high 32 points in a 60-59 victory over Wynne on Saturday. … Recently received a scholarship offer from North Arkansas College.

QUOTABLE "She the most efficient kid I've ever coached." – Brookland Coach Mitchell Weber



