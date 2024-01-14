Musselman trying everything to no avail

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Eric Musselman had no choice Saturday.

It is very difficult, almost impossible, to stop a defender if you don't front the ball and with his Arkansas Razorbacks unable to stop anyone, the fifth year Arkansas head coach did something, according to ESPN's Jimmy Dykes, he had never done before.

He had to call a timeout to pull the trigger, but with his Hogs trailing Florida 27-9, Musselman scrapped most of his starters and went with a match-up zone with 10:29 to play in the first half.

A defense he apparently added to practice last Thursday after the 76-66 loss to Georgia.

Florida had been on a 22-2 run and scored 16 points in the paint.

The zone helped for a while and Arkansas got within 11, but the Gators adjusted and led 46-33 at the half and won 90-68 in a game that the Razorbacks trailed for 36:44 of the 40 minutes.

Musselman played everyone but the student managers searching for some chemistry, desire and will.

It wasn't just the third SEC loss in a row for these Razorbacks, it was the third consecutive time they have been out-hustled and out-muscled.

This is not a typical Musselman team.

His teams are known for defense so tenacious it could make opponents swallow a win and for attacking the basket.

Of course, it wasn't just defense that left the Razorbacks as one of three teams without an SEC win -- Missouri and Vanderbilt are in the same boat. The Razorbacks pass the ball well enough, but they don't dribble penetrate and when they get the ball down low, they don't finish often enough.

Arkansas had just eight assists and those were distributed by five guys.

It isn't finding shots that is plaguing the Razorbacks, it's making them. They put up 61 shots Saturday and connected on only 23 (37.7%), while Florida attempted five more shots but made 10 more.

The starters were a combined 12 of 35 from the floor, but Musselman did get some good play off the bench with 36 points with freshman Layden Blocker scoring 14, sophomore Joseph Pinion 12 and fifth-year senior Jalen Graham 10

If that wasn't enough, they made only 17 of 25 FREE throws and most of those were in the second half when the game was out of hand.

Saturday morning, the SEC had five teams without a league victory. But Texas A&M took down mighty Kentucky in overtime and the Gators, who played Kentucky off its feet but lost by two before having 15 shots blocked by Ole Miss in a 103-85 loss, handled Arkansas.

It was the second SEC blowout loss for the Razorbacks, who were outrebounded 48-31.

They face a short turnaround as they get Texas A&M at home on Tuesday.

So far the SEC has not been as dominating as it was last season. But the league from top to bottom is better and will get eight or nine in the NCAA Tournament as every league game will be a quality win or loss.

This might be a season when 10 different teams are ranked No. 1 as no one is proving to be invincible.

One of the best teams in the country, Purdue, which Arkansas beat 81-77 in a charity exhibition game, reached No. 1 and lost -- as did Houston.

Musselman knows his team is better than they are showing right now, that became obvious when they beat Duke 80-75. He and his staff are stressing every day that winning basketball starts with defense.

To be successful on defense you have to stop the ball, and you do that by getting in front of it and challenging.

When the Razorbacks didn't do that Saturday, Musselman did what he had to do, something he's not accustomed to doing, but losing doesn't come natural to him either.