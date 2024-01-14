Elton John is auctioning some of his extensive art collection next month from the Atlanta home he recently sold. John, who owned a Buckhead condominium for about three decades, used Atlanta as his home base when he was touring North America. But he has retired from performing and is focused on raising his two children with his husband David Furnish in London. Last fall, the pop legend sold his 13,332-square-foot Buckhead condo for $7.2 million. Among the items up for auction are a custom Damien Hirst, an 18th-century costume created by Sandy Powell and a pair of silver leather boots embossed with E and J on the sides. "You have to reach a stage where you can't just continue to accumulate," Furnish said. "Elton hates parting with things. It is a very emotional decision." A public exhibition in their New York City galleries will take place Feb. 9-21 along with a pop-up gift shop featuring John's eyewear, apparel, vinyl and accessories.

Lil Nas X's recent claim that he will be attending Liberty University in the fall isn't true, according to the conservative Christian school. On Tuesday, in response to backlash the rapper has faced for using religious imagery to promote his upcoming single, "J CHRIST," Lil Nas X posted what he described as an acceptance letter to the university. The letter welcomed him to the fall 2024 semester, with "a Dual Concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies." "I know some of yall hate me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall," Lil Nas X wrote in the post on Instagram. "IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO." But Liberty University said the singer, whose real name is Montero Hill, had never even applied for enrollment. "Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill 'acceptance letter' posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University," a spokesperson said in a statement. Ryan Helfenbein, a Liberty University spokesperson, declined to answer questions about whether the school knew Hill's letter and posts were made in jest or whether the school had any concerns about the rapper's upcoming single. Representatives for Hill did not respond to a request for comment.