FOOTBALL

Sarkisian receives extension

Texas' first Big 12 championship since 2009 and the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff earned Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian a four-year contract extension through 2030, the school announced Saturday. Financial terms of the deal, which must be approved by the school's Board of Regents, were not released. Sarkisian's initial contract paid him nearly $6 million in 2023, and it's expected his new deal will push him closer to $10 million annually and among the top-paid coaches in the country. Texas finished 12-2 and ranked No. 3 after a 37-31 loss to Washington in a national semifinal that came down to the final play. The Longhorns won the Big 12 in their final season in the league. Texas moves into the SEC next season. Sarkisian, 49, is 25-14 in his three seasons at Texas.

Georgia hires defensive coach

We're halfway through January, and the Georgia football program is still making big moves. The latest one came Saturday when Coach Kirby Smart announced he has hired Travaris Robinson from Alabama. Cornerbacks coach for the Crimson Tide under Coach Nick Saban for the past two seasons, Robinson will coach safeties and serve as co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs. Those roles previously were handled by Will Muschamp, who will step aside to return to a defensive analyst role at Georgia. Robinson worked for Muschamp as defensive backfield coach and defensive coordinator at Florida and South Carolina.

Falcons interview Bengals' OC

The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed a second candidate for their head coaching position, meeting virtually with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. The club announced its interview with Callahan on Saturday after first discussing the job with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The 39-year-old Callahan has spent the past five seasons as offensive coordinator for the Bengals, working with quarterback Joe Burrow on a team that reached the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the conference title game a year ago. Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury in November. The Bengals finished 9-8, missing the playoffs. Callahan previously served one season as quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and two years in the same post with the Detroit Lions.

SKIING

Odermatt earns 31st win

A serious crash for his friend and biggest rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who was airlifted to a hospital, took some pleasure away from a stellar win for Swiss star Marco Odermatt in his nation's signature ski race on Saturday. Kilde crashed within sight of the finish of the longest downhill on the World Cup circuit just minutes after Odermatt raced to what might have been his best win in an already standout career at age 26. "A bitter-sweet day, for sure, when you see a friend like Alex crashing that hard," said Odermatt, calling the performance to earn a 31st career World Cup win "probably one of the best ever from my side." Kilde, the overall World Cup champion in 2020 and long-time partner of American star Mikaela Shiffrin, had lengthy treatment on his right leg while laying flat next to the finish line. A helicopter came to the finish area and Kilde was winched up laying on a medical board to be taken to a hospital.

TENNIS

Fernandez wins opener

Past U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was among the first players to advance at the first 15-day Australian Open, which began on a Sunday for the first time. The 32nd-seeded Fernandez beat 17-year-old Sara Bejlek 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach the second round at Melbourne Park. Bejlek was making her debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam event. "Sara is a very good young player," said Fernandez, who was ousted in the first round last year at the U.S. Open. "I'm super-happy I was able to play some good points in important moments. It feels good." Novak Djokovic was set to open his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title in the night session on Rod Laver Arena. He's on a 28-match winning streak at Melbourne Park.

Tabilo earns first title

Alejandro Tabilo capped the most extraordinary week of his career Saturday when he emerged from qualifying to beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-5 in the final of ATP Auckland Classic, claiming the first title of his career. Tabilo came through two rounds of qualifying and three rounds of the main draw. He avoided second-seeded Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals when Norrie withdrew with a wrist injury and beat sixth seeded Arthur Fils in the semifinals to reach his second ATP Tour final. The 26-year-old then dominated the final, serving 10 aces and keeping Daniel constantly on the defensive with his powerful left-hand forehands.

SKATING

Belgian wins Euro gold

Loena Hendrickx's wait for a major figure skating gold medal ended Saturday with victory at the European figure skating championships. Hendrickx had placed second at the world and European championships but finally finished top of the podium with a high-energy program to Beyonce and Madonna's "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)". Hendrickx finished by striking a pose on the rink wall in front of the judges. "I have no words, I'm just so happy. I worked so hard. Now all the emotion's coming," Hendrickx said with tears in her eyes. Hendrickx won Belgium's first European figure skating gold for 77 years in a close contest with defending champion Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia and another Belgian, 17-year-old Nina Pinzarrone, as all three medalists skated near-flawless free skates. Hendrickx already had a five-point lead from the short program and finished on a total 213.25 points, but had to wait for Gubanova and Pinzarrone to skate before she could celebrate. Gubanova scored 206.52 and Pinzarrone 202.29.

HOCKEY

Vegas center sidelined

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will miss an undetermined amount of time after suffering an injury in Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins. The Golden Knights, who have lost seven of 10, played the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Eichel -- who became the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck on Nov. 12, 2021 -- left Thursday night's game in the second period, returned to score a goal in the third period and assisted on the game-winner in overtime. The team did not disclose what type of injury Eichel had. He leads the team with 44 points.