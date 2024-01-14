OTHERS SAY: Crisis mode

As Chicago struggles to provide basic shelter and care for the tens of thousands of migrants here, the city has caught a break with warmer-than-normal temperatures so far this winter.

That will end abruptly beginning tonight when forecasts call for highs in the low teens, then early this week when high temperatures will likely struggle to top zero.

Many migrants, mainly Venezuelans, already are spending their nights in "warming buses" provided by the city. A recent Tribune story painfully told of migrants digging through trash cans for food. What will happen in just a few days' time?

The migrant influx, courtesy mainly of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, would be a challenge for any city like ours unaccustomed to border issues. Chicago under Mayor Brandon Johnson has struggled mightily to get its arms around the problem. There will be plenty more time to debate longer-term, more structural responses.

For now, we're facing a short-term emergency. It demands to be handled as such.

City and state officials will need to provide even more resources than they already are to keep those asylum-seekers warm and fed during this brutal weather stretch.

If city officials are adequately preparing, and we've seen little communication so far of what the plan is, this will need to be a major mobilization effort, not unlike that for a potentially catastrophic storm.