Paying the price for online returns

January is a time to redo, revise, recommit, and return things.

By some estimates, returning purchases in America reached record levels in 2022; the portion returned has jumped twofold, to 16 percent from 8 percent of sales between 2019 and 2022. Returning things online has become so easy--just scan the downloaded QR code!--that people return items bought online at three times the rate they return things purchased in stores.

Because it's easy and free, it's tempting to think our unwanted shoes whiz off to whichever Oz from which they came, neatly refurbished like the Tin Man and sent on to the next customer. But as is true for many things online--bullying, disinformation, conspiracy theories --when something is easy and free, it usually exacts a terrible if largely hidden cost.

But what many online shoppers don't realize is that many returned goods don't get resold at all. Because returns are so expensive for online retailers, companies have focused on making the process as cheap and easy as possible for themselves, and for the most part, the planet pays the price. Online returns create 16 million tons of carbon emissions or the equivalent of 3.5 million cars on the road for an entire year.

It's often cheaper for the seller to throw the item away than to inspect for damage, repackage and resell. Dumping returns is often less costly than reusing them. A number of startups have created middleman services to streamline the process or increase "circularity" by diverting returns to online resellers or charities, but the problem persists in grotesquely large quantities.

In the United States, 2.6 million tons of returned clothes wound up in landfills in 2020. And that's just clothing.

Not everything that looks adorable online fits the body waiting for it at home. Disparities in sizing conventions, in which brands designate sizes almost entirely for marketing reasons, make it hard. Brands aimed at the rich and skinny may be French in their true-to-size austerity, while mass brands aiming to please often sell a size 2 that fits more like a size 6. Customers return approximately 24 percent of clothing purchased online.

A majority of Americans (63 percent) admit to purchasing multiple sizes online to try on at home in a practice called "bracketing" or "planned returns."

According to a 2022 Vogue Business report, "Customers have substituted the fitting room for at-home try-ons, buying multiple sizes online with the plan to return in bulk."

This is particularly prevalent among millennial and Gen Z shoppers. Another contemptible little practice is "wardrobing," wearing an item of clothing once before returning it, like a manipulative DIY twist on Rent the Runway.

Eco-disaster figures are always so mind-boggling, it's easy to block them out as too big a problem for a single individual to consider. Like most other human decisions, when an action looks too easy, it usually requires taking extra care.

As conscientious users grow more informed about the ancillary effects of our online habits and attempt more personal control over their Internet selves, they may also try to shop more mindfully, perhaps adding it to the scope of a New Year's resolution around digital detox.