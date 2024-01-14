Pet of the week

Fiona is a very large dog, which can be credited to her Great Dane roots. This gentle giant knows a few tricks (like sit and shake) and will put her head right on your lap when she wants some scratches. This girl is looking for her forever home and needs lots of time and space to play with her family. She gets along with most dogs. Approximate date of birth is Jan. 1, 2022. Fiona can be adopted through the Humane Society of Pulaski County. For more information, visit warmhearts.org or email julie@warmhearts.org.