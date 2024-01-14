Public input sought on plan to guide freight, passenger rail service in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the development of a State Rail Plan.

The purpose of the plan is to provide a guide for future investments in freight and passenger rail infrastructure and services in Arkansas and to position the state for railroad funding opportunities.

The plan will also establish a vision and priorities for freight and passenger rail in Arkansas.

The federal Highways and Transportation Act of 1977 requires development of a State Rail Plan even though the Arkansas department does not finance, own, operate or maintain any rail infrastructure or services.

The public is invited to review an online presentation regarding freight and passenger rail in Arkansas and to complete a survey. The survey will be available beginning today and ending on Feb. 13.

Visit https://ardot-public-notice-state-rail-plan-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/ to view the online presentation.

For questions about the plan, please contact the Transportation Department Planning Division at (501) 569-2201 or planning@ardot.gov.

Greg Nation, who heads up the Railroad Coordination Section within the department, said last year the department wants to better understand the needs and requirements of passenger rail and how it can eventually take on a larger role -- whether as advocates for local governments or statewide leadership.

In Northwest Arkansas, the train era began in 1881, and passenger service was still available into the mid-1960s.

The Frisco railroad terminated its Northwest Arkansas passenger service in 1965. The last passenger train out of Fayetteville departed Sept. 18 of that year. The Kansas City Southern line through Siloam Springs continued passenger service for a couple of years after the Frisco.

Today, only two lines remain: the Arkansas & Missouri, which runs through the metro area; and a portion of a Canadian Pacific Kansas City route that passes through western Benton County.

Passengers wait to board an Arkansas and Missouri Railroad passenger train Nov. 15 at the Van Buren Train Depot in downtown Van Buren. (File Photo/River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

