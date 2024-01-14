Report ranks Arkansas 9th in tax regressivity

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' tax structure places a heavier burden on low- and middle-income families, according to a recently released report, with the state's tax system ranked among the most regressive in the nation.
The
Lowest-paid spend 13.1% on levies; cost is 5.8% for wealthiest, group finds
Today at 4:22 a.m.
WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' tax structure places a heavier burden on low- and middle-income families, according to a recently released report, with the state's tax system ranked among the most regressive in the nation.
The