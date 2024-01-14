Sandra Joy Storment

Sandra Storment had a long, fruitful banking career before she retired. Inspired by her own childhood, the ‘workaholic’ now volunteers her time with Women & Children First, a shelter and center for v

Today at 3:16 a.m.

by Rachel O'Neal

Sandra Storment at her home on 12/29/2023 for High Profile cover story (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Sandra Storment's passion for Women & Children First can be traced back to her childhood in Iuka, Miss., where her mother -- a single mom -- raised two girls.

Storment