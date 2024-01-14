Shark study finds protections failing

In recent years, governments around the world have rallied to save sharks. Many of the top ocean predators are at risk of vanishing for good from the oceans because of overfishing.

But a new study has come to a troubling conclusion: Many of those efforts aren't doing enough to stop sharks from dying.

Between 2012 and 2019, the number of sharks killed by fishing increased from at least 76 million a year to 80 million even as regulations were being put in place, a finding that is likely to stoke fears about the loss of an apex fish that is vital to the health of marine ecosystems on which millions of people depend for food.

"They are a canary in the coal mine," said Darcy Bradley, an ocean scientist at the nonprofit Nature Conservancy and adjunct faculty at the University of California at Santa Barbara who co-wrote the study published Thursday in the journal Science.

"They are an indicator species that's going to let us know if something is problematic within our ecosystems," she added.

The good news, according to the researchers, is that they have spotted some regulations that do work to protect the top predators. But time is running out to implement them given that a third of all sharks, rays and related species are at risk of extinction.

"We're glad we're finding this out now because sharks don't have much time," said Boris Worm, a conservation biologist at Dalhousie University in Canada who co-wrote the study.

THE THING ABOUT 'FINNING'

For years, fishing boats focused on harvesting just one part of a shark -- with gruesome results.

After hoisting a shark aboard, many fishers would chop off the fins and dump the rest of the body overboard to die. Those flat appendages fetch a high price since they serve as the key ingredient in an Asian delicacy called shark fin soup.

In response, more than 90 countries and overseas territories had put in place restrictions on chopping off the appendages -- a practice called finning -- as of 2022, requiring fishers to bring the whole fish ashore. The United States, for instance, banned the sale of shark fins that year.

But to see how effective those regulations were at reducing shark mortality, Bradley, Worm and their colleagues examined shark catches over an eight-year span when many finning regulations were put in place, tracking the fate of an estimated 1.1 billion sharks caught globally.

Over this period, shark mortality increased along coasts but decreased in the open ocean. Altogether, the team found that restrictions on finning alone were ineffective at reducing overall shark mortality. In fact, the rules may have at times even contributed to more sharks dying by incentivizing fishers to bring whole sharks -- fins intact -- to shore and sell the meat and cartilage in addition to the fins.

"I find it plausible that banning or further regulating shark finning in some places, by itself, would not necessarily lead to widespread declines in fisheries-related shark mortality," said Catherine Macdonald, director of the Shark Research and Conservation Program at the University of Miami, who was not involved in the study.

"Shark fisheries have complex social, economic, and environmental drivers beyond those associated with trade in fins," she added.

Among the hot spots for shark mortality are Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Mauritania and Somalia, though it is a global appetite for shark products that is fueling their decline, according to the research team.

Indeed, shark meat is showing up in food without diners knowing it. Researchers previously found spiny dogfish, a threatened shark species, in about 90 percent of samples from fish-and-chips takeout spots in southern England.

"Shark meat has become a little bit of the mystery meat in seafood," Bradley said.

There are other reasons to ban finning, given that the fishing practice is viewed by many as wasteful and cruel.

"The conclusion is that these regulations did not result in a reduction in catches of sharks," Colin Simpfendorfer, a shark scientist at James Cook University in Australia not involved in the most recent study, wrote in an email. "This should not be a surprise because these regulations are about animal welfare and full utilisation of catches."

WHAT WORKS

When it comes to reducing overall shark mortality, there is good news: Though imperfect, entire bans on shark fishing -- not just finning -- over large swaths of ocean were the best regulations the group assessed, reducing mortality by nearly 40 percent compared with places without shark fishing prohibitions.

The team also found that the more accountable a government is to its citizens, as assessed by the World Bank, the fewer sharks died as a result of fishing in its waters.

"It's not an intractable problem," Worm said. "It's something that's very fixable. It's very doable."

According to the researchers, among the places protecting the predators well with shark sanctuaries are the Maldives and the Bahamas, where shark-filled waters are propping up a thriving dive tourism industry.

Other shark havens include the Pacific island nation of Palau and the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument managed by the United States. There is even a bright spot in Indonesia, off the archipelago of Raja Ampat.

When Worm first swam off Raja Ampat in 2010, he "hardly saw any sharks." But when he returned nine years later after local efforts to stop poaching and protect sharks, "there were sharks on pretty much every dive."

"It was some of the most glorious and most hopeful diving I've ever done," he said.