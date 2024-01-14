State police say Fayetteville man, 20, caused fatal wreck while fleeing

FAYETTEVILLE -- A California man was killed Saturday when the vehicle he was driving was struck head-on by a motorist fleeing an Arkansas State Police trooper in Fayetteville, the state police said in a news release.

Noah Cargill, 20, of Fayetteville will be charged with negligent homicide in the crash that killed David Michael Pemberton, 56, the release says.

Cargill also faces a charge of felony fleeing and traffic violations, the release says.

The chase began after the trooper saw a person, later identified as Cargill, driving a Dodge Charger recklessly on Wedington Drive, activated his lights and attempted a traffic stop, the release states.

Cargill fled, running a red light and traveling through a neighborhood at a high speed, according to the release.

"The suspect swerved around cars on Rupple Road, nearly wrecking multiple times," the release states. "The suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing the civilian driver."

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the wreck and the criminal case.

Cargill was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states. The trooper was not named in the release.

"This tragedy is precisely the reason we've been imploring people not to flee from law enforcement," said Col. Mike Hagar, director of the state police and secretary of the state Department of Public Safety.

"Fleeing from law enforcement is a selfish act that risks the lives of everyone on the road. We pray for the family of the innocent civilian killed today."