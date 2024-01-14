BASKETBALL

SAU men ease to victory

Carel Ray Jr. scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, including 11 on the defensive glass, to lead Southern Arkansas University (5-9, 3-5 Great American Conference) to a 79-61 victory over East Central (Okla.) (8-6, 4-4) on Saturday at the Kerr Activities Center in Ada, Okla.

The Muleriders shot 50% from the floor, including 56.5% in the second half, while shooting 40% from the three-point line. SAU held a 43-22 rebounding edge, scored 32 points in the lane and turned 10 East Central turnovers into 13 points.

Gregory Hammond Jr. had 17 points for Southern Arkansas, while Christian Caldwell added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Godsgift Ezedinma scored a game-high 22 points in the loss for East Central.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Zane Nelson scored 24 points and Isaac Jackson added 23 for the University of Arkansas-Monticello (5-8, 3-5) in an 85-69 loss to SE Oklahoma State (10-6, 6-2) at Boomer Sullivan Arena in Durant, Okla. ... Kobe Dunlap had 13 points and Emorie Knox added 10 as Ouachita Baptist University (4-9, 2-6) fell 78-60 to SW Oklahoma State (5-9, 5-3) at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center in Weatherford, Okla. ... Henderson State University (5-8, 4-4) got 16 points from Zyon Patterson and 11 from Malek Davis in a 79-67 loss to NW Oklahoma State (7-7, 5-3) at Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva, Okla. ... Sam Henderson scored 15 points and Abou Gbane added 13 off the bench for Harding University (5-9, 2-6) in an 84-60 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (7-7, 4-4) at the Noble Complex in Shawnee, Okla. ... Taelon Peter scored a game-high 23 points, Cassius Brooks had 16 and Tommy Kamarad added 15 for Arkansas Tech University (11-3, 7-1) in a 78-77 loss to Southern Nazarene (7-7, 4-5) at the Sawyer Center in Bethany, Okla.

UAM women rally in second half

The University of Arkansas-Monticello women outscored SE Oklahoma State 39-30 in the second half Saturday to rally for their first Great American Conference victory of the season 59-56 at Boomer Sullivan Arena in Durant, Okla.

The Savage Storm led 26-20 at halftime and built a 38-22 lead three minutes into the second half before the Cotton Blossoms began their rally, which started with a 16-0 run over nearly six minutes and concluded with a jumper from Alindsey Long that tied the game at 38-38 with 1:03 left in the third quarter. Holli Lindley gave Southeastern a brief lead before Alyssia Thorne tied the game again at 40-40 with 22 seconds left, but two free throws from Kenzli Warden gave the Savage Storm a 42-40 lead at the end of the quarter. Southeastern held the lead briefly in the fourth quarter after two free throws from Caitlin Robiske, but another jumper from Long gave UAM the lead for good at 45-44 with 7:13 left in the game.

Long finished with a game-high 17 points for the Cotton Blossoms (5-9, 1-7), while Thorne had 13, Haleigh Crews finished with 12 and Bailey Harris added 10. Warden led the Savage Storm (4-10, 0-8) with 16 points and Lindley poured in 14.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Harding University (12-2, 7-1) outscored Oklahoma Baptist 9-5 in overtime to pull out a 65-61 victory at the Noble Complex in Shawnee, Okla. Kendrick Bailey led Harding with 16 points, while Parker Stevenson led Oklahoma Baptist (6-8, 3-5) with a game-high 19 points. ... Addy Tremie led Southern Arkansas University (9-5, 4-4) with 18 points, Diamond Morris had 13 and Zykaria Anderson added 12 in a 78-62 victory over East Central (Okla.) (5-7, 1-7) at the Kerr Activities Center in Ada, Okla. ... Ashley Farrar scored a game-high 22 points for Henderson State University (8-6, 4-4), but it wasn't enough in a 64-55 loss to NW Oklahoma State (15-1, 7-1) at Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva, Okla. ... Hayleigh Wyrick scored 25 points off the bench for Arkansas Tech University (7-5, 4-4) and ClaraGrace Prater added 14, but the Golden Suns fell 71-67 to Southern Nazarene (14-0, 8-0) at the Sawyer Center in Bethany, Okla., thanks to Lauryn Reither's game-high 32 points. ... Laney Mears scored a game-high 22 points and Madeleine Tipton added 14 for Ouachita Baptist University (6-6, 4-4) in a 66-55 loss to SW Oklahoma State (8-6, 5-3) at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center in Weatherford, Okla.

WBU women win fifth in a row

Carmen Taylor led all scorers with 25 points on Saturday as the Williams Baptist University women defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 87-50 at the Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge.

Williams Baptist (11-3, 4-1 American Midwest Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game, never trailed and took control of the game by outscoring Hannibal-LaGrange 15-4 in the game's first five minutes. The Eagles shot 41.3% from the floor and 34.5% from the three-point line. The Trojans (4-8, 0-4) shot just 34% from the floor and committed 41 turnovers.

Kaylee Clark scored 22 points for Williams Baptist and Charmen Taylor added 14 points.

WBU men snap losing skid

The Williams Baptist University men (9-6, 1-3 American Midwest Conference) snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 75-63 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange in Walnut Ridge.

The Eagles used an 8-0 run in the second half, capped by a T.J. Clardy three-pointer, to take a 40-39 lead with 15:27 left in the game. The Eagles outscored the Trojans 49-30 and held a 19-9 rebounding edge in the second half. Williams Baptist shot 63% from the floor in the second half, including 88.9% from the three-point line.

Clardy led the Eagles with 17 points, Duke Hardin added 13 off the bench and Ben Keton chipped in with 10.

Lyon men fall in overtime

The Lyon College men (8-7, 5-2 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) were outscored 14-8 in overtime Saturday in an 86-80 loss to Spaulding University at Derek Smith Gymnasium in Louisville, Ky.

The Scots held a 39-33 lead at halftime after shooting 44.9% from the floor in the first half. Spaulding (6-8, 5-3) then countered by shooting 52% from the floor in the second half and 71.4% in overtime. The Scots held a 76-74 lead with 3:36 remaining after a Kylon McCullough steal and jumper, but the Golden Eagles went on an 11-0 run over the next 3:05 to take control of the game.

McCullough led the Scots with 21 points, Nikola SaSaroga added 16 and Frank Toney added 14. Caden Bradford led the Golden Eagles with 22 points and Andre Crawford had 13 off the bench.

Lyon women lose on the road

Natalya Kaza scored 33 points and had six steals for the Lyon College women (9-5, 4-3 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) Saturday as the Scots fell 102-97 to Spaulding University in Louisville, Ky.

The game went back and forth, with Lyon leading 32-27 after the first quarter but trailing 51-50 at halftime. The Scots then outscored the Golden Eagles 27-19 in the third quarter to take a 77-70 lead, but Spaulding outscored Lyon by 12 in the fourth quarter for the victory, thanks to 65.7% shooting from the floor. The Golden Eagles also outrebounded the Scots 46-55, scored 50 points in the lane and 24 fast break points while turning 17 Lyon turnovers into 17 points.

Sydney Raque scored 26 poitns for Spaulding (6-9, 4-4), which had six players score 10 or more points. Samantha Taylor had 24 points for Lyon, while Savanna Lopez added 14 and Allison Byars chipped in with 13.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services