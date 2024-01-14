UA set to take on ‘look-alike’ ’Bama

FAYETTEVILLE -- After watching his team rally from a 15-point deficit Thursday night just to fall short against Mississippi State, there was anguish in the voice of seventh-year Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors.

Arkansas stormed back to take a lead late in the fourth quarter but could not complete the job, falling 66-63. It felt all too familiar for Neighbors and the Razorbacks, who lost four games last season by one possession or less, which put them on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The Razorbacks (13-5, 1-2 SEC) have an opportunity today to avenge one of the close losses from a season ago when they face Alabama at 2 p.m. on SEC Network in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

A three-pointer from guard Hannah Barber with 8 seconds remaining broke a tie and lifted the Crimson Tide to a 69-66 victory at Walton Arena last season. It was a pivotal moment for the Razorbacks, who lost 5 of their next 7 games.

Neighbors said he has been pleased with his team's ability to respond from losses this season.

Arkansas defeated then-No. 15 Florida State 71-58 on the road Nov. 30, five days after being handily defeated by Marquette. And after losing their SEC opener at Kentucky on Jan. 4, the Razorbacks blasted Georgia 83-43 three days later.

"I do know one thing," Neighbors said after the Mississippi State loss. "I do know this team has bounce back in them."

Similar styles will clash at Coleman Coliseum, where three-pointers will likely be flying.

Alabama (15-3, 2-1) is fourth in the SEC with 21.3 three-pointers attempted per game, and the Razorbacks are first with 30 per game. The Crimson Tide are third in the league making 35.2% of their shots from three-point range, while Arkansas is ninth at 30.9%.

"Our coaches said it a lot," Alabama guard Loyal McQueen said at SEC Media Day. "Arkansas is kind of like our look-alike in the league, in my opinion. We play the same way. We try to play fast, and we shoot the three. It was very exciting last year."

Crimson Tide guard Sarah Ashlee Barker has elevated her play as a senior. The Birmingham, Ala., native ranks ninth in the SEC with 16.4 points per game and is fourth with a 53.3% field goal percentage.

Aaliyah Nye has complimented Barker in the scoring column and is among the nation's top three-point shooters. Nye's 3.4 three-point makes per game lead the SEC and her 44.3% clip from deep is fourth in the league.

"Alabama is a difficult guard always for everybody," Neighbors said. "I do think we match up really well. It's got to be a fun game to watch. ... Sarah Ashlee Barker is playing at a really, really high level and Nye is shooting [around] 50%. ... She made seven threes the other night against Missouri."

Kristy Curry, who is in her 11th season coaching at Alabama after lengthy stints at Purdue and Texas Tech, said she also expects a good matchup.

"It's going to be a tough game," Curry said after the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 81-63 on Thursday. "They shoot the three, we shoot the three. They beat Georgia, we beat Georgia."

The Razorbacks will likely be without standout freshman guard Taliah Scott, who has missed the past two games with a back injury Neighbors classified as "hour-by-hour." Scott leads the SEC with 22.2 points per game.

"With her being so young, you've got to be so protective," Neighbors said. "We would love to have had her both of the last two games, but not at the risk of potentially lingering the thing out. ... It's no reason to rush it."

Junior guard Samara Spencer, who has averaged 17.7 points in SEC play, has led the Razorbacks in scoring by in Scott's absence. Carly Keats has started in place of Scott and scored 12.7 points per game against league opponents.

Arkansas has won nine consecutive games in Tuscaloosa, and most recently 99-71 on Jan. 20, 2022.

"Traditionally, we've played pretty well down there," Neighbors said. "I hope we have the legs. I hope we have the smooth travel getting down there.

"We're in that time of the year where [with the] scouts, you're so familiar with these people. You're so, so familiar. A lot of these kids have played against each other now for four or five years.

"I don't anticipate anything but a wild Sunday in Tuscaloosa."