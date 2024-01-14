UCA women win, now 3-0 in ASUN

CONWAY -- It was nearly a disaster.

Randrea Wright, with 5.6 seconds left on the clock and the University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team holding a one-point lead, missed both of the free throws Austin Peay had just gifted her.

On the sideline, UCA Coach Tony Kemper had a substitute at the scorer's table and a defensive plan in mind -- both reliant on Wight making her second free throw.

But when Wright's second shot clanged off the rim toward the UCA bench, all of that went out the window and the Sugar Bears had to react as Austin Peay's Abby Cater drove up the right side of the court.

As it had for the vast majority of the game, UCA's defense did just enough when it mattered, forcing Cater into a running shot from just inside the three-point line that hit the front of the rim to seal the Sugar Bears' 56-55 win Saturday afternoon at the Farris Center.

Despite all the stress and anxiety induced by the final 5.6 seconds, UCA moved to 11-5 and 3-0 in ASUN play, matching last season's win total in 13 fewer games.

"You got to win ugly in this sport," Kemper said. "You play a lot of games, you play a lot of times and you'll take learning how to win and finding a way; you'll take it however you can get it."

The first half was all in favor of the Sugar Bears. After a 15-3 start, UCA maintained, then took a 37-27 halftime lead after it forced Austin Peay (9-9, 2-2) into nine turnovers.

Austin Peay opened the second half with a 9-5 run After two free throws by Kinley Fisher, the Governors went on an 8-0 run to make it 45-44.

But the Sugar Bears had an answer. Baskets by Leah Mafua and Jade Upshaw stretched UCA's lead to 50-46 at the end of the third quarters.

Upshaw led UCA with 19 points, hitting 7 of 10 shots from the field and 3 of 4 three-point shots. The performance came two days after she sat for the final 7:32 of UCA's win over Lipscomb on Thursday bight.

"She was really good today," Kemper said Saturday. "Some of that is we have four guards that rotate, and they're all very good. ... It's a luxury to have the ability to kind of look at who's playing well in the moment and get them in there. She [Upshaw] was really good tonight and made some big shots."

The three other guards Upshaw is sharing time with -- Mafua, Fisher and Wright -- combined for 33 points.

UCA led for all but the opening 17 seconds of Saturday's game, despite scoring just six points in the fourth quarter.

With a roster and coaching staff full of new faces this season, Kemper said Saturday's final sequence will act as the latest learning opportunity for the Sugar Bears.

"We need to watch that play and how it played out and then talk a little bit about, 'OK, we've got to be ready for a mess right here,' " he said. "I did think we did a pretty good job of getting back. We forced her into a runner from 17 feet."