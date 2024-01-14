Young women presented at debutante ball

Forty-one young women were presented at the 73rd annual Debutante Ball, held Dec. 6 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock. The ball -- hosted by the Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation and the Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. -- was co-chaired by Karl Roberts and Rod Martin.

Greetings by Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation president Thomas Cooper began the evening. Stephanie Jackson announced the debutantes, who danced with their presenters and escorts during the Debutantes' Waltz.

During the post-dinner program, Cooper made scholarship presentations and Kadyn Loring was crowned Miss Pi Lambda 2023-2024.

The 2023 ball was dedicated to the memory of Darius Nelson, pastor of worship and arts at Little Rock's St. Mark Baptist Church and an Alpha Phi Alpha member, who passed away in October.

-- Helaine R. Williams

Photos by Randall Lee,

Contemporary Imaging