Dauda sets block record in UA win





Maryam Dauda set a program single-game record for blocked shots, Samara Spencer had 31 points and 14 rebounds and the Arkansas women's basketball overcame an early double-digit deficit to defeat Alabama 77-59 on Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Arkansas (14-5, 2-2 SEC) extended its win streak at Alabama to 10 games. The Razorbacks have not lost at Coleman Coliseum since Jan. 15, 2006.

Dauda, a 6-4 forward from Bentonville, nearly recorded a triple-double. The redshirt sophomore finished with 8 points, 12 rebounds, 10 blocked shots and 5 assists.

She broke the previous Arkansas women's record of 9 blocked shots by Robyn Irwin that was set against Southwest Missouri State in December 1988.

Dauda had an opportunity to secure a triple-double on the Razorbacks' final possession.

"I called a play for her," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "And I don't usually do that, but Maryam deserved it. ... She's going to have one sooner than later. We have a lot of games left with her."

The Razorbacks were forced to go deeper into their bench than normal due to injury, illness and foul trouble.





Taliah Scott, who leads the SEC with 22.3 points per game, missed her third consecutive game with a day-to-day back injury. Makayla Daniels played limited minutes battling sickness and Saylor Poffenbarger picked up three fouls before halftime.

Arkansas was helped by strong minutes from reserves Karley Johnson and Jenna Lawrence.

"I'm super proud for those kids that were ready," Neighbors said. "It gives me hope that they listen to our mantra that you don't have to get ready if you stay ready.

"Karley Johnson, in specific, has been a kid that's been right there on the cut of breaking into the lineup. [Daniels] didn't practice for two days leading up to it. We literally didn't know until game time whether she'd be ready to go or not."

Arkansas outrebounded the Crimson Tide 52-35 and had three players in double-figures on the glass. Spencer's 14 boards were a career-high, while Poffenbarger added 14 and Dauda had 12.

"It's something we're getting better at," Neighbors said. "It came to fruition today, and we needed every single one of them. Now we can start working on scoring after we get an offensive rebound. I've never seen only seven points off 21 offensive rebounds.

"But [that many offensive rebounds] is a good thing. I'm proud that because that is an effort thing. That is a focus thing."

Alabama (15-4, 2-2) led 32-30 at halftime before Arkansas flipped the game. The Razorbacks shot 60.7% in the second half and limited the Crimson Tide to 32.4%.

"I walked in, and I read the numbers," Neighbors said, recalling his halftime message. "I said something like, 'If you would have told me that [Daniels] was going to play 11 minutes, Saylor was going to [be in foul trouble] and we were going to shoot 4 for 18 in the second quarter and we were only down two, wouldn't you take it?'

"And it was a resounding, 'Hell yeah. Let's go.' "

Spencer scored 19 of her points after halftime. She finished 11 of 29 from the floor and was one point shy of matching her career-high.

"Sam really felt a lot of pressure today," Neighbors said. "The first half I felt like she just tried so hard. She let the game come to her in the second half."

Alabama raced out to a 12-2 lead and forced an Arkansas timeout less than 4 minutes into the contest.

It was the second consecutive game the Razorbacks fell behind big early. Mississippi State took a 10-0 lead Thursday night.

"I took a timeout and got on them instead of waiting until halftime," Neighbors said. "I said, 'We haven't gotten the [pregame] part fixed, but I'm not waiting until halftime.' And you'll have to ask them -- it's as hard as I've been on them in seven years here.

"I got them pretty good. They all just kind of took it. My grandpa always told me to save your crazy for when you really need it. ... I mean, I jumped up and I got them."

The Crimson Tide hit 10 of their first 14 shots and led by as many as 11 points before Arkansas settled things. The Razorbacks closed the first quarter on a 9-2 run, capped by a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer by Poffenbarger to pull within 24-19.

Alabama guard Jessica Timmons made back-to-back jumpers, including a three-pointer, early in the second quarter to put Alabama ahead 29-21. Arkansas responded to end the half on a 9-3 run to pull within 32-30 at halftime.

Spencer scored 12 points in the first half on 5 of 20 shooting. Her 20 field goal attempts in the half set a record for the Razorbacks, surpassing the previous high of 16 by Amber Ramirez against Auburn in 2022.

Daniels scored 5 consecutive points to start the third quarter to give the Razorbacks a 35-32 lead. The fifth-year guard finished with 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting, including 3 of 5 from three-point range.

Arkansas opened the second half with a 12-0 run, capped by a layup from Spencer, to take a 42-32 lead.

Alabama's Aaliyah Nye, who entered the game leading the SEC with 3.4 three-pointers per game, made back-to-back shots and a Loyal McQueen layup pulled the Crimson Tide within 47-44. Nye was held to 5 points -- 8 below her per-game average -- on 2 of 6 shooting.

The Razorbacks closed the third quarter on a 7-3 run to take a 54-47 lead into the fourth quarter.

The lead dwindled to 54-52 after Jessica Timmons made a jumper and three-pointer, but Arkansas responded with a 15-0 run. Nine of those points came from Daniels and Spencer.

Alabama was held to 5 of 17 from the floor in the fourth quarter, while Arkansas was 7 of 10.

Sarah Ashlee Barker led Alabama with 18 points and Timmons added 13. The Crimson Tide were held 17 points below their season scoring average.

Arkansas is scheduled to play reigning national champion LSU on the road at 2 p.m. next Sunday.



