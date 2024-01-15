DEI isn’t about DEI

The Claudine Gay scandal at Harvard revealed just about everything that is wrong with the (misleadingly named) ideology of "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI).

Because DEI advocates appointing, nominating and hiring people on the basis of skin color, it must also advocate evaluating the performance of those appointed, nominated and hired based on skin color.

And when that performance becomes sufficiently problematic, as often occurs when merit is discarded, and as demonstrated so spectacularly in the case of Gay, failure can then be blamed on the same racism that dictated those appointments, nominations, and hires.

It is a closed loop, with the most important questions unable to be asked and race the only answer for those that can be. In the DEI world, the existence of racism requires that everything be about and subordinate to race.

Indeed, Gay, in a New York Times op-ed, accepted little responsibility for what led to her dismissal, blaming it upon demagogues motivated apparently by the racial animus referenced in her resignation letter rather than equivocation regarding antisemitism at the university she presided over and pervasive plagiarism in her thin scholarship that would have led to summary expulsion had it been committed by its students.

Her career was as much built upon a DEI foundation as it was propelled by it. Her research, such that it was, and the policies she implemented as dean of Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences and during her ill-fated presidency were almost entirely preoccupied with DEI, and it was DEI, flowing from the intersectionality obsession with oppressor (Jews) and oppressed (Palestinians), which also led her to equivocate in such embarrassing fashion when it came to campus antisemitism.

If you're an adherent and beneficiary of DEI you can apparently do no wrong because any accusations of wrongdoing flow from racist intent, and the DEI mandarins will even go as far as to attempt to excuse plagiarism, from the president of the nation's most prestigious university no less, by redefining its meaning ("duplicative language").

The contradiction inherent in DEI is found even in its initial premises: Racial preferences are necessary for Black advancement, but any specific cases of Black advancement, as with Gay, cannot have come as the result of racial preference.

In the words of National Review's Charles C.W. Cooke, "Having no connection to Harvard, I do not know whether Claudine Gay was an affirmative action hire, but I do know why some people have assumed that she was: They have assumed that she was because Harvard and its apologists have made it sound as if she was. When Gay ascended to the role, the main thing that was said about her was that she is a Black woman. When she was criticized in that role, the main thing that was said about her was that she is a Black woman. Now that she is out of the role, prominent progressives are insisting that she was only targeted because she was a Black woman ... ."

In the DEI framework, we are all stereotypes rather than individuals, such that there are only three things that matter regarding the departed Harvard president: that she is a "Black woman," that "Black woman" is perhaps the most protected cell in the intersectionality matrix, and that the intersectionality matrix increasingly dominates academe, even to the point of requiring DEI loyalty oaths for employment and promotion.

We hear a great deal about "systemic racism" (for which DEI is the alleged solution), but the only officially sanctioned racism in America at this point is the racism of DEI. Far from an impediment, Gay's race was her most important advantage every step along the way.

Gay's vita did not merit tenure at Harvard, let alone a deanship and presidency; only her race did.

We are thus left to ponder what happens to the cohesion and morale of a society when rewards are allocated according to skin color rather than merit and when traditional conceptions of fairness involving the treatment of individuals are replaced by the idea of proportionate representation of racial groups.

There is no way out of this dead end: If you appoint or admit people for the wrong reasons, then you must then evaluate their performance for the same (wrong) reasons. It makes no sense to grant preference at the front end unless means are found to grant preferences, as with Gay, all the way through.

When it comes to higher education more broadly, if you admit students who lack the credentials that their fellow students possess, and you don't wish to see them fail at a disproportionate rate, and also can't adopt different grading systems or make easier assignments for the less qualified, the only solution is to reduce rigor for all students, thereby devaluing the very educational experience that such institutions exist first and foremost to provide.

There will, consequently, be more bad lawyers and ill-trained doctors, engineers less capable of building bridges that don't fall down, and pilots more likely to crash the airplanes they attempt to fly.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion" is a phrase designed to fool the most gullible among us. What it really means is something alien to our national values: equality of outcome.

Which has, of course, been tried before. In places like Moscow, Havana, and Pyongyang.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.