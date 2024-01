Djokovic needs 4 hours to stop teen qualifier

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Until he took on defending champion Novak Djokovic at Rod Laver Arena on opening Sunday in Australia, Dino Prizmic had never played a Grand Slam match.

The 18-year-old Croatian qualifier, who was born seven months after Djokovic made his Grand Slam debut in 2005, made it last as long as he could. He unsettled the 24-time major winner before Djokovic finished off the match 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic has developed a record at the Australian Open that no man can match, with 10 titles here among his unprecedented career haul. He later said he'd been feeling "under the weather" for four or five days but credited Primzic's talent.

The first set played out just about as expected. From there, it became quite a ride.

Prizmic took the second set off Djokovic and went up a break in the third, stunning a capacity crowd, before the world's No. 1-ranked player broke back and took the set.

Prizmic didn't give up when he trailed 4-0 in the fourth, either, saving a breakpoint before getting a service break back. He saved three match points at 5-3 down and made Djokovic serve it out. He then saved a further two match points before it ended in 4 hours and 1 minute.

"He deserved every applause, every credit he got tonight," Djokovic said. "Amazing performance for someone that is 18 years old and never had the experience of playing on a big stage. Kudos to him."

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was dumped out of the Open in the first round on Monday, beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Dayana Yastremska.

Seventh-seeded Vondrousova missed the Adelaide tune-up event with a hip injury and struggled on serve throughout, hitting seven double faults as she was well-beaten by the world's No. 93-ranked player.

Yastremska, who had lost in the first round in her past seven Grand Slam appearances, had 26 winners.

The first of three Sundays -- an extra day was introduced at Melbourne Park to try to reduce the number of post-midnight finishes -- didn't have quite the desired outcome.

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev needed four hours to beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (6). He later admitted fears his first-round match against Seyboth Wild would end like his friend Daniil Medvedev's did at last year's French Open: in an upset.

No. 12 Taylor Fritz needed a medical timeout to get his left ankle taped in the second set before he recovered to beat Facundo Diaz Acosta 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in a seesawing four-hour match.

Frances Tiafoe, the 17th seed, beat Borna Coric 6-3, 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3 in 3 1/2 hours and Daniel Elahi Galan needed almost five hours to beat Australia's Jason Kubler 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (8).

Djokovic's late finish meant defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka didn't start until 11:41 p.m. local time. The No. 2 seed didn't waste much time until right near the end, ousting 18-year-old Ella Seidel 6-0, 6-1 in 53 minutes on her seventh match point.

The first match on Rod Laver was also over quickly, with Italy's Davis Cup star Jannik Sinner advancing after a 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 first-round win over No. 59-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp in 2 1/2 hours. It was his first match since a memorable November when he twice beat Djokovic and won the Davis Cup.

"Means a lot to me to start off with a win," fourth-seeded Sinner said in a post-match TV interview as a half-dozen fans dressed in carrot costumes cheered from the stands. "Physically, I feel good. I'm here in good shape. I think I can be happy for today."

Women's eighth seed Maria Sakkari admitted her relief after she beat Nao Hibino of Japan 6-4, 6-1, her first Grand Slam win since last year's Australian Open.

"I lost three first rounds in my last three Grand Slams," she said. "For me, it was a very difficult match today emotionally. I'm happy I managed to do the job right and play a good second set."

Also advancing were 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, who beat 17-year-old Sara Bejlek 7-6 (5), 6-2 and No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova, who rallied from a set and a break down to beat Mai Hontama 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Two 16-year-old players advanced to the second round: Brenda Fruhvirtova recorded her first Grand Slam win, overcoming Anna Bogdan 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, and Alina Korneeva -- the Australian Open junior champion last year -- who rallied to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Another Russian qualifier, Maria Timofeeva had a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alize Cornet, who was appearing in a women's record 68th consecutive Grand Slam event.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the third set against Croatia's Dino Prizmic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)



Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his first round match against Croatia's Dino Prizmic at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)



Croatia's Dino Prizmic reacts after winning the second set against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)



Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand return to Germany's Ella Seidel during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)



Andrey Rublev of Russia reacts during his first round match against Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)



Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil plays a backhand return to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)



Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his first round match against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)



Maria Sakkari of Greece plays a forehand return to Nao Hibino of Japan during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)