Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Immigration benefit

Those who are using the term criminal when referring to immigrants are using an inflammatory word that highlights the prejudice involved in discussing this matter.

Congress has passed laws that assist in the protection of our God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It also has passed some that disregard human rights. However, laws can be changed and oftentimes there is a need to change them. For many years the law would not allow women to vote. That needed to be changed. There was a need 40 years ago to change the laws that discriminated against the human rights of our African American neighbors.

Now it is time to reform the rules that apply to immigration. Our great-grandparents came to this country as immigrants to work and provide for their families. They considered migration to provide for their families, a necessity and a basic human right. Immigration law today prevents orderly migration from neighboring countries. To obtain documents for legal immigration takes many years of waiting. This doesn't help a worker who needs to provide for his family today.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation says that in 2004 immigrants living in Arkansas paid $257 million in [direct and indirect] taxes. That was $19 million more than the state spent on immigrant-related expenses. Additional economic benefit was provided by immigrant spending. The conclusion was that immigration to Arkansas has been an economic benefit to the state.

ROGER BRESNAHAN

Hot Springs Village