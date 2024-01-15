Guard pair offers Hogs a bright spot

FAYETTEVILLE -- Guards Layden Blocker and Joseph Pinion played a combined 9 minutes in the University of Arkansas basketball team's first two SEC games.

That changed in a big way when the Razorbacks played at Florida on Saturday.

The Gators won 90-68 at Exactech Arena, but Blocker and Pinion played 24 and 22 minutes, respectively, and provided a bright spot for a struggling team.

"We came with that energy off the bench," Blocker said. "And that's what we need in the long run."

Blocker, a 6-2 freshman from Little Rock, led Arkansas (9-7, 0-3) with a season-high 14 points and added 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist and 1 blocked shot.

Pinion, a 6-5 sophomore from Morrilton, had a season-high 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot.

The Razorbacks were plus-two points with Blocker in the game and minus-one with Pinion.

"Really happy with the play of Layden Blocker and Joseph Pinion," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I just thought they played hard. I thought they played the right way. And their numbers are indicative of that.

"That's why their plus-minuses are what they are. And it wasn't like they just played insignificant minutes."

Musselman put Blocker and Pinion into the game for sophomore guard Keyon Menifield and junior guard Tramon Mark with 10:04 left in the first half after Florida jumped out to a 27-9 lead.

Pinion scored five consecutive points, Blocker had a basket and each had a steal to help the Razorbacks pull within 34-25.

The Gators pushed their lead to 46-33 by halftime, but Arkansas was plus-four points with Blocker and Pinion each playing 7:10.

That helped earn Blocker and Pinion more playing time in the second half.

Blocker shot 4 of 7 and Pinion 3 of 7 from the field. The rest of the team shot 16 of 47.

Blocker and Pinion also drew a number of fouls. Blocker hit 6 of 10 free throws and Pinion 4 of 4.

"The one constant with Layden Blocker is that he plays really hard," Musselman said. "And the one constant that Joseph Pinion has exhibited through two years is he will try and run our offense and try to do things within the framework of who we are.

"Sometimes athletically Joseph might have a matchup that's not advantageous, but he's got heart, he's got character. And he's a guy that tries and plays up to his ability."

Blocker averaged 22 minutes, 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals over a stretch of seven games earlier in the season, but he played 2 minutes in the Razorbacks' 83-51 home loss to No. 16 Auburn to open SEC play and 1 minute in their 76-66 loss at Georgia.

Pinion played 6 minutes against Auburn and didn't get off the bench at Georgia.

But with the Gators dominating the Razorbacks, Musselman decided to give Blocker and Pinion a shot to show what they could do.

"I think we've changed up a lot of things," Musselman said. "We've changed the starting lineup. We've tried different things.

"But certainly those two young men, because they played hard, we'll probably look to go to them earlier than we have in some of these past games."

The Razorbacks play Texas A&M (10-6, 1-2) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Walton Arena.

"At some point you're going to play some [different] guys," Musselman said. "Certainly [at Florida] that's what I looked to do.

"Younger players -- when you're not playing like you hope -- that's the next thing you're going to turn to as one of the alternatives after you've gone through about 15 other alternatives."

Menifield, a transfer from Washington, became eligible to play after missing the first 10 games.

When Menifield provided a spark off the bench with 11 points in the second half to help Arkansas rally for an 83-73 victory over Abilene Christian, he earned a starting spot and began taking minutes that had been going to Blocker.

Menifield had a career-high 32 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds when the Razorbacks closed nonconference play by beating North Carolina-Wilmington 106-90.

Against Auburn, Menifield led Arkansas with 14 points, but he shot 5 of 15 and was 0 of 3 on free throws.

Menifield started at Georgia and was scoreless in 15 minutes. He shot 0 of 5, didn't attempt a free throw and had one assist.

Menifield played three minutes at Florida, didn't score and missed his only shot attempt.

"He's struggled in both SEC games," Musselman said after the Georgia game when asked about Menifield playing 1 minute in the second half. "These guards are strong. They have good size. But he has definitely struggled in conference play."

SEC games also have been a struggle for senior guards Davonte Davis and Khalif Battle, who are averaging 3.0 and 2.3 points, respectively.

Davis, the Razorbacks' most experienced player in his fourth season with the program, started at Florida but was scoreless in 11 minutes.

Battle, a transfer from Temple averaging 12.1 points off the bench, played 2 minutes at Florida and was scoreless, shooting 0 of 2. He shot 1 of 8 at Georgia in 24 minutes.

"I felt like we couldn't be patient with guys who have not played well through two SEC games," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show. "The SEC is a different animal.

"So it's a situation right now where two guys [Blocker and Pinion] played well, and we need some much better efforts from some other guys."