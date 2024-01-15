Inclement weather causes MLK Day march in Fayetteville to be held online

FAYETTEVILLE -- Marching as a display of unity helps promote positive societal change, even online, speakers said Monday during a "virtual march" held by the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council.

The council's annual march and vigil on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, campus was moved online because of inclement weather. Snow still covered much of the city with temperatures near the single digits when the online event started at 11 a.m. Monday.

About 120 people attended the event online.

Lindsey Leverett-Higgins, council president, said those fighting against injustice must always march ahead and cannot look back. Those willing must stand together in unity to face the challenges that persist in society, she said.

"Your participation in this virtual march demonstrates your commitment to the principles of equality and justice," Leverett-Higgins said. "Together, we stand as a force that cannot be ignored -- a force that drives positive transformation in our local community and beyond."

Monday marked what would have been King's 95th birthday. The civil rights pioneer was assassinated in 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.

The council presented several videos of King's speeches, including his "I have a dream" speech given during the March on Washington in 1963. King's "Birth of a new nation" sermon, delivered at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., in 1957, also was shown to attendees.

King's message of peace resonates today as it did more than 50 years after his death, said John L Colbert, former Fayetteville Public Schools superintendent and past president of the council.

Colbert challenged participants in the virtual march to consider how they can carry out King's dream.

"I would say to you, you can do it by loving your fellow man and woman. Treat each person the way you want to be treated, and value and respect each person," he said. "Stand up for what is right, and then also make a positive difference in your beloved community."

Monday also marked the 25th year the council has held MLK Day events, including awarding scholarships to high school seniors and college students. The program began with two scholarship recipients awarded $200 apiece, to more than $30,000 awarded to 23 students this year. Over the last five years, the council has provided students more than $125,000 in scholarships, Colbert said.

Angela Mosley-Monts, director of belonging and engagement at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and a council member, said King's vision of society was based on justice, equality and love, emphasizing community engagement.

"We must be able to stand and look at each other with respect and dignity," she said. "We must educate ourselves and not forget where we have come from, but look at where we're going, moving forward."

Leverett-Higgins said an in-person march is scheduled to happen next month. The marches scheduled in 2020 and 2021 also were held online out of concern for the covid-19 pandemic.

The noon vigil, usually held at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the university campus, also was held online Monday. LaTosha Brown, founder of voting rights group Black Voters Matter, was the keynote speaker.