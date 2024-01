Lava flow sparks fire in Iceland city

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire.

The eruption, which began just before 8 a.m. local time, came after authorities evacuated the town of Grindavik following a swarm of small earthquakes, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Hours later, a second fissure opened near the edge of town and lava crept toward the homes.

"We just watch it on the cameras and there's really nothing else we can do," Grindavik resident Reynir Berg Jónsson told Iceland's RUV television.

Grindavik is a town of 3,800 people about 30 miles southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland's capital. The community was previously evacuated in November following a series of earthquakes that opened large cracks in the earth between the town and Sýlingarfell, a small mountain to the north. The nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa -- one of Iceland's biggest tourist attractions -- also closed temporarily.

The volcano eventually erupted on Dec. 18, and residents were allowed to return to their homes on Dec. 22.

In the weeks since then, emergency workers have been building defensive walls around Grindavik, but the barriers weren't complete and lava is moving toward the community, the meteorological office said.

Before last month's eruption, the Svartsengi volcanic system north of Grindavik had been dormant for about 780 years. The volcano is just a few miles west of Fagradalsfjall, which was dormant for 6,000 years before flaring to life in March 2021.

Unlike the previous event, Saturday's eruption at Svartsengi produced a "very rapid flow" of lava that moved south toward Grindavik, said Kristín Jónsdóttir of the Met Office.

"Luckily, we got some warnings, so we got increased earthquake activity, and this was all communicated towards the civil protection, so the town of Grindavik was evacuated," she said.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages one eruption every four to five years.

Sunday's eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula isn't expected to release large amounts of ash into the air. Operations at Keflavík Airport are continuing as normal, said Gudjon Helgason, airport operator Isavia's press officer.

This photo provided by LIVEFROMICELAND.IS shows lava from an erupting volcano in Iceland consuming a building near the town of Grindavik, Iceland, Sunday Jan. 14, 2024. A volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland Sunday for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock toward a nearby settlement. The eruption just before 8 a.m. came after a swarm of earthquakes near the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. The community was evacuated overnight. (LIVEFROMICELAND.IS via AP)



