About indoctrination

I have been at a loss to understand why citizens of our country can accept the eruption of lies and fiction being regurgitated by our former president and the politicians and other supporters of this old man. But now I understand; it occurred to me out of the blue, like a lightning bolt.

You see, we indoctrinate our children that Santa Claus is a real person and we promulgate this lie until the kids get to be about 10 years old. Yes, this lie (and other fictions) pushed on children in their early formative years indoctrinates our children to accept obvious falsehoods, not question them, and makes them socially acceptable to a large number of citizens.

My theory of a simple and logical explanation why so many accept the lies of the former president and his followers is that, for many adults, Santa is real and not a mystical figure.

And therein lies a big part of the problem. It's hard for some to escape the results of indoctrination. Maybe the next lightning bolt will provide a better explanation for this phenomena.

DAVID RUSH

New Blaine

Love of money, power

The way I see it, it's all about the love of money, the power that comes with it, and the control of both. Such basic and simple concepts, but such complex and destructive consequences when applied with selfish and evil intent.

The way I see it, the majority of the Republican Party is the epitome of such intent. Their support of Donald Trump is just a means to an end. Because he is such a simpleton, he will do or say whatever they want him to ... that is, if he doesn't try to speak for himself, again. The consequences will be disastrous for our democracy either way.

That's the way I see it.

JANELLE ROLLER

West Fork

Pejorative GOP tags

In your Jan. 9 edition, page 4A, you carry a New York Times article concerning spending negotiations in Congress. While the story seems to cover these deliberations fairly accurately, I heartily object to the repeated descriptions of everything Republican as "far right." In this brief story, I find references to the "far-right flank," "ultraconservative House Republicans," "hard right," "far-right House Freedom Caucus," "extreme right," "conservative policy dictates," "the far right," and "right-wing Republicans."

Even though a number of Democrats are referenced and/or quoted, absolutely no pejorative tags are applied to them. The inference in this discrepancy surely leads readers to see Democrats as centrists, reasonable and fair-minded.

While you, I, and The New York Times can have any view of this we choose, your editors surely should not allow this breach of Journalism 101 to go to print. Especially in the news pages!

TOM CANDELA

Bella Vista

Local entrepreneurs

Among all the holiday excitement last month, there were two new golf-themed venues that opened in Little Rock. Most everyone is familiar with the grand opening of Topgolf at the edge of town, the site of heavy equipment for months that was flattening a once-wooded hillside and is now home to a nationwide franchise. But people are less familiar with the new indoor disc golf facility that opened earlier in the month downtown. The owners at Perks and Re-creation have spent the past few years building their disc golf shop in the Sterling Building on Capitol Avenue downtown and helping to expand the sport in central Arkansas. And with the opening of their nine-hole indoor disc golf course on the second story above their shop, they have created a new downtown destination for disc-golf enthusiasts and novices alike.

My family and I visited last month to try out disc golf for the first time and while we certainly will not be going pro anytime soon, it was such a fun evening activity with the most friendly and helpful staff. Afterwards, we enjoyed dinner a few blocks away and explored downtown.

Topgolf and Perks and Re-creation provide a clear example of the divergent thought of what Little Rock "needs." On one hand, a sprawling expensive franchise fad built on the edge of town where a forest once stood. And on the other hand, a locally owned venue downtown, filling the space of a previously vacant space and that provides an inexpensive but fun experience in the heart of the city all while supporting surrounding local businesses.

Little Rock needs more Perks and Re-creation startups and less Topgolf mega projects. Our city has to get past the idea that some huge franchise opening a location in west Little Rock is a sign of success. A thriving city is one full of local entrepreneurs, with an active city core and the leadership and policies that recognize these priorities. I don't see myself making my way out to Topgolf to spend a small fortune anytime soon, but I will definitely be back to Perks and Re-creation again to play a few holes with family and friends.

MASON ELLIS

Little Rock

Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Immigration benefit

Those who are using the term criminal when referring to immigrants are using an inflammatory word that highlights the prejudice involved in discussing this matter.

Congress has passed laws that assist in the protection of our God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It also has passed some that disregard human rights. However, laws can be changed and oftentimes there is a need to change them. For many years the law would not allow women to vote. That needed to be changed. There was a need 40 years ago to change the laws that discriminated against the human rights of our African American neighbors.

Now it is time to reform the rules that apply to immigration. Our great-grandparents came to this country as immigrants to work and provide for their families. They considered migration to provide for their families, a necessity and a basic human right. Immigration law today prevents orderly migration from neighboring countries. To obtain documents for legal immigration takes many years of waiting. This doesn't help a worker who needs to provide for his family today.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation says that in 2004 immigrants living in Arkansas paid $257 million in [direct and indirect] taxes. That was $19 million more than the state spent on immigrant-related expenses. Additional economic benefit was provided by immigrant spending. The conclusion was that immigration to Arkansas has been an economic benefit to the state.

ROGER BRESNAHAN

Hot Springs Village