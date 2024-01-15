Names and Faces

In his first onstage performance since hosting the Golden Globes, comedian Jo Koy made his feelings known about how the night went. "Lotta marshmallows, man -- they're delicious, but god****, they're soft," Koy said in front of an audience at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, according to Variety. "I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but god****, can we f***ing laugh at ourselves?" Throughout his set, he never directly addressed the Golden Globes by name, but constantly referred to the show in varying ways. "Here in St. Louis, [you've got] people that listen to you, understand you and understand we're not all out to attack each other -- it's stupid in LA," he said at one point in the set. After a joke of his was well received by the crowd, he shared that "I haven't laughed in four days. I'm so happy. You guys make me so happy. ... This is therapy." Addressing the value of failures, Koy said, "You're allowed to fail. Fail as much as you can. Just make sure you get the f*** back up." With the crowd agreeing via applause, he continued, "F*** up. Risk. Take a risk. Without any risk, you're never gonna know if anything's possible."

Jonathan Majors, the actor convicted last month of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, has been cut from a film project where he would have played basketball star Dennis Rodman. The move by the "48 Hours in Vegas" producers came after Majors gave an interview with ABC News, where he denied that he abused actor Grace Jabbari and said he still hoped to have a place in Hollywood in the future. "48 Hours in Vegas" had been developed as a film that would depict Rodman's infamous visit to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA season. Originally happening in the middle of the 1997-1998 NBA season, the visit as depicted in the movie was set to take place during the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals instead. While it had been developed at Lionsgate, the studio has released the project back to its producers to allow them to shop the film to other studios. Under the current arrangement, Majors has not officially been fired, but is no longer attached to the picture. According to Hollywood insiders, if the film returns to Lionsgate, then Majors would officially be dropped.