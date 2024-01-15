Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 15, 1924

EL DORADO -- While gauging gasoline in a tank at the Lion Oil Refinery at 5 o'clock this morning, Willie Craig fell 35 feet to the ground, where he was found, sometime later, in an unconscious condition ... J. C. Abbott and A. B. Crow, employees of the Phillips Petroleum company, are in the hospital with injuries suffered Sunday afternoon in an explosion on the Giller lease near Norphlet.

50 years ago

Jan. 15, 1974

FORT SMITH -- Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Cartwright have filed a $375,000 suit in Federal District Court against two California physicians, alleging that they left a 6-inch rubber tube in Mrs. Cartwright's breast after surgery ... The couple allege that the two physicians operated on Mrs. Cartwright in 1969 for the removal of a benign tumor from her breast and "negligently lost and left, in her body, a material known as a Penrose drain, a piece of rubber tubing measuring one fourth of an inch in diameter." The plaintiffs contend that Mrs. Cartwright's breast became inflamed and she underwent surgery in Fort Smith in April 1973, when Dr. William Holmes, Jr., of Fort Smith, found the tubing.

25 years ago

Jan. 15, 1999

The Arkansas Board of Nursing penalized three nurses during disciplinary hearings Wednesday. Lisa Hicks, a registered nurse in Little Rock, came before the board to request reinstatement of her license, which she surrendered voluntarily in December 1996. Hicks was accused of providing false information on job applications. The board denied Hicks' request and ruled that her license status will not be reconsidered before 2002. The board also put the license of Debra Youngman, a registered nurse of Trumann, on probation for two years. As an employee of Mid-South Health System in Jonesboro, Youngman allegedly injected a patient with a placebo without a doctor's order ... The board suspended the license of Kellee Moore, a licensed practical nurse of Parkin, for 18 months for a probation violation. Moore was put on probation in February 1998 after she was ruled a habitual user of marijuana and cocaine, according to the board.

10 years ago

Jan. 15, 2014

A traffic stop Monday sparked a larger investigation that ultimately resulted in seven arrests and the seizure of 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in addition to other drugs, a firearm and almost $61,500 in cash ... The incident began with an arrest at 4:20 p.m. on Kiehl Avenue in Sherwood, when a sheriff 's deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer not wearing a seat belt. The deputy's police dog eventually sniffed out a small amount of suspected marijuana and other drugs inside the Blazer, according to the report ... The traffic stop led narcotics investigators to arrange to purchase drugs from a man they identified as Ruben Aguilar, 25 ... who was later arrested and charged with criminal attempt to deliver methamphetamine, use of a communications device, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to deliver and other drug-related charges.