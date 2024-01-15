Routes released for Little Rock marathon races

LITTLE ROCK -- Routes were announced on Thursday for the 2024 Little Rock Marathon races.

"The 26.2-mile marathon course starts downtown, taking athletes across the scenic Broadway Bridge into North Little Rock before returning back over the Broadway Bridge," a news release from race organizers said. "This is a return to the 2020 marathon course, which was changed in 2021 due to the construction on Interstate 30."

Runners of the half marathon will follow a similar route past the Arkansas Governor's Mansion and Little Rock Central High School, the news release said.

No changes have been made to the 10K and 5K routes from 2023.

Races will take place March 2-3. More information is available at the marathon's website, https://littlerockmarathon.com/.