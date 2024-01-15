State offices will be closed Tuesday in some areas of Arkansas because of weather conditions

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a news release Monday night that state offices will be closed Tuesday in many areas of the state because of winter weather conditions.

Citing poor road conditions across much of the state, Sanders said she will close state office buildings except for critical operations. The release said state employees who can telework should do so, and that agencies may implement liberal leave policies for employees who cannot telework.

State employees outside the affected areas should contact their supervisor for further instruction, the release said.

Much of Central Arkansas, including the Little Rock area, saw 2 to 3 inches of snow by Monday while parts of southern Arkansas saw about an inch of snow, according to meteorologist Joe Goudsward of the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Forecasts indicate temperatures won't get above freezing across much of the state until Wednesday afternoon, the weather service reported. A second Arctic air mass is expected to move into the state Friday.