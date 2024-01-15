UConn sets stage for No. 1 ranking

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Alex Karaban tied a career high with 26 points and No. 4 UConn made its case to be considered the nation's top team with an 80-67 win over Georgetown on Sunday.

Cam Spencer added 20 points for the Huskies (15-2, 5-1) who won their fifth consecutive game, all without starting center Donovan Clingan, who remained sidelined with a right foot injury. Freshman Stephon Castle added 14 points.

Coach Dan Hurley said the Huskies have earned the right to be ranked No. 1 and embrace the "target" that would come with that.

"We've got the will and the confidence of a championship program, in the brutalist league in the country," he said.

Supreme Cook had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hoyas (8-9, 1-5). Jayden Epps added 16 points and Dontrez Styles added 11.

UConn opened the game on a 6-2 run, with three-pointers from Spencer and Karaban, a harbinger of things to come.

But without Clingan, UConn had a tough time containing Cook. The Fairfield transfer hit his first four shots and scored Georgetown's first 10 points, keeping the Hoyas in the game early.

Cook had 16 points and 10 rebounds by halftime, but fouled out with more than six minutes left in the game.

"I'm proud of him," Coach Ed Cooley said. "Because he's in there battling. We need some other battering rams in there. The Hoyas have got to do a better job helping him."

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Jahmir Young scored 28 points and Julian Reese had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maryland to a 76-67 victory over No. 10 Illinois, the 10th time this week a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll has lost. Maryland (11-6, 3-3) outscored Illinois 39-28 in the second half, taking the lead for good on a dunk by Reese with 15:32 to go that made it 47-46. The Terrapins won a road Big Ten game for the first time this season. Marcus Domask scored 26 points for Illinois (12-4, 3-2) and Luke Goode had 13. ... Jaykwon Walton and Jahvon Quinerly scored 23 points apiece to lead No. 13 Memphis past Wichita State 112-86 for its 10th consecutive win. Walton, who played for Wichita State last season, and Quinerly were two of six players to finish in double-digit scoring for Memphis (15-2, 4-0). Colby Rogers had 20 points to lead Wichita State (8-8, 0-3). ... Johnell Davis scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Vladislav Goldin added 18 and No. 24 Florida Atlantic used a big first half to beat UAB 86-73. Jalen Gaffney added 10 for the Owls (13-4, 3-1). It was the third 30-point effort of Davis' career, and two of those have come against UAB. Eric Gaines and Efrem Johnson each scored 13 for UAB (10-6, 2-1).