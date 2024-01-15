VanDerveer forced to wait for record

BOULDER, Colo. -- Jaylyn Sherrod crashed into Stanford's bench late in the game and was shocked to see who'd softened her fall. It was none other than Hall of Fame Coach Tara VanDerveer.

The Colorado guard and her teammates crashed VanDerveer's shot at a milestone win, too.

The fifth-ranked Buffaloes rode a strong third quarter to a 71-59 victory over No. 8 Stanford on Sunday, keeping VanDerveer a win away from tying Mike Krzyzewski as the winningest coach in college basketball history.

The longtime Cardinal coach can match Krzyzewski's all-time record of 1,202 wins Friday in a home game against Oregon.

"We definitely wanted to win this one for her," Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen.

And Colorado didn't want to be the answer to a trivia question -- again. VanDerveer earned career win No. 1,000 at Stanford against Colorado.

"We just wanted to win," said Sherrod, who had 13 points. "That was the focus."

Quay Miller had 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Buffaloes (15-1, 5-0) saw five players score in double figures on their way to a ninth straight win. They also snapped a six-game slide against the Cardinal (15-2, 4-1).

Colorado weathered a slow start and pulled away in the third quarter with a 20-2 run. Stanford cut it to 65-59 in the final minute before Sherrod sealed the win with a layup (resting her head on her hands to signal "goodnight").

Just before that, Sherrod was dribbling along the baseline when she was fouled and fell into VanDerveer.

"Once I saw her sit down I was like, 'Oh, wow, I ran into her,'" said Sherrod, who was also part of the Colorado squad that beat No. 1 Stanford in double overtime on Jan. 17, 2021, in front of no crowd due to covid restrictions. "I just wanted to make sure she was OK."

In other games involving women's Top 25 teams, Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 21 points, and Auburn upset No. 7 LSU 67-62. Defending national champion LSU entered the game with the nation's best scoring offense at 93.8 points and had won a nation's best 16 consecutive contests. Auburn (12-5, 1-3) forced 15 turnovers and held LSU (16-2, 3-1) to a season-low in points in the home victory. JaMya Mingo-Young stole the ball from LSU's Angel Reese with 10.4 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the victory. She hit both free throws to put Auburn up by two possessions. ... Sarah Bejedi scored a career-high 31 points, Ta'Niya Latson added 20 points and No. 21 Florida State defeated No. 11 Virginia Tech 89-81. A 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter put Florida State (14-4, 5-1) in control and the Seminoles went on to knock Virginia Tech (13-3, 4-1) out of first place in the conference. FSU's win leaves six teams with one loss in the ACC. Elizabeth Kitley had her fourth 30-point game of the season, leading Virginia Tech with 30 points and 12 rebounds. ... Olivia Cochran and reserve Jayda Curry each scored 12 points and No. 15 Louisville had 10 players enter the scoring column and the Cardinals beat Wake Forest 83-62. The Cardinals (15-2, 4-0) are the lone unbeaten team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville is perfect at home this season at 9-0. ... Jacy Sheldon scored 18 points and No. 17 Ohio State held off Michigan State 70-65. ... Hannah Hidalgo had 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals, Sonia Citron added 15 points and No. 18 Notre Dame defeated Miami 70-59. Notre Dame (12-3, 3-2) won despite shooting 29.6% in the second half and being outscored 35-30 after halftime. The Fighting Irish benefited from 15 steals and 26 Miami turnovers. ... Ines Vieira scored 19 points shooting 8 for 11, Alisa Pili scored 18 points and No. 19 Utah overwhelmed California 93-56 to end its two-game losing streak. Jenna Johnson and Kennady McQueen each scored 14 points, Dasia Young scored 11 points and the Utah bench added 17 points as the Utes (12-5, 1-3) shot 38 for 60 (63.3%) and made 12 of 14 foul shots (85.7%). ... Deja Kelly scored 27 points, Alyssa Ustby had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 20 North Carolina held off upset-minded Virginia 81-68. Kelly scored all of North Carolina's points in a mini 9-5 run that kept the Tar Heels ahead by eight points with under 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Olivia McGhee hit a couple of free throws and added a three-pointer in a 10-2 Virginia run that tied the score at 52-all with 28 seconds left. Ustby hit a free throw to give North Carolina (12-5, 4-1) a 53-52 lead heading to the fourth quarter. ... Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen scored 22 points each and No. 22 Creighton defeated Providence 81-70. Creighton (13-3, 4-2) held the Friars to one field goal over the first five minutes of the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Jayme Horan gave the Bluejays a 19-point lead midway through the period. Olivia Olsen had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Providence (8-10, 2-3).

Stanford guard Elena Bosgana (20) gets around Colorado guard Maddie Nolan (24) in the first half of an NCAA collegge basketball game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Cliff Grassmick)



Stanford head coach Tara VaDerveer directs her team against Colorado in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Cliff Grassmick)



Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod reacts after hitting a 3-point basket against Stanford in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Cliff Grassmick)

