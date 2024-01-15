Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 4-10 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 4

Thomas Colt Boger, 40, Hindsville, and Ashley Rose Lisenbee, 39, Farmington

Jorge Mario Cortez, 58, and Barbara Mileidy Barista-Calichs, 44, both of Springdale

Alan Kent Escoe Jr., 53, and Stephanie Lynnley Kear, 45, both of Springdale

Si Thomas Hayes, 29, and Emma Lea Hammons, 30, both of Fayetteville

Cole Eamonn Jones, 28, and Amber Lynn Armstrong, 23, both of Rogers

Francisco Jose Rodriguez, 37, and Krysta Kaye Wages, 36, both of Fayetteville

Jan. 5

Danny Otoniel Cortez Obregon, 37, and Jennifer Annette Milligan, 31, both of Fayetteville

Zachariah Thomas Fedak, 30, and Juliet Olivia Chekofsky, 26, both of Springdale

Patrick Guadarrama Ayala, 19, Rogers, and Maria Guadulupe Macedo Aguirre, 20, Bentonville

Alec Thomason Hartz, 27, and Mia Grace Waymack, 26, both of Fayetteville

Rudy Alfredo Leiva Bueso, 43, and Alma De La Paz Pichinte De Palma, 40, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Joseph Pankovich Mason, 53, and Heathermarie Brown, 49, both of Fayetteville

Arthur Michael Mitchell, 72, and Amy Caroline Arnold, 56, both of Fayetteville

Charles Wayne Redburn, 56, and Kimberly Ann Killer, 57, both of Cordova, Tenn.

Clayton Robert Stamps, 32, and Kimberly Lynn Turnbough, 34, both of Fayetteville

Jedri Total, 64, and Bing Tibon, 61, both of Springdale

Jan. 8

Jason Joann Barroso Garcia, 21, and Sandra Adilene Medina Vargas, 23, both of Springdale

Cristian Javier Godinez-Aldaco, 26, and Lourdes Arely Deras Mayen, 26, both of McCrory

Andrew Don McLaughlin, 33, and Heather Diane Hill, 30, both of Farmington

Amanda Mead Stevenson, 44, and Lindsey Marie Hart, 40, both of Bentonville

Jan. 9

William Neil Harrison, 39, and Amber Dawn Farnan, 38, both of Fayetteville

Noah Ford Loveman, 27, and Annabelle Katydid Hall, 27, both of Fayetteville

Sergio Rodriguez, 28, and Karen Elizabeth Hernandez, 24, both of Springdale

Christopher William Wright, 40, and Ashley Dawn Nelson, 39, both of Springdale

Jan. 10

Jordan Ferrao Santiago, 32, and Alondra Jo-Ann Robles Rivera, 24, both of Springdale