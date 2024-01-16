Arctic air, snow lingers in NW region

The sunshine this morning may entice more motorists to drive, but temperatures will remain well below freezing today with an expected high of 20 and any melting Monday may be ice today, according to weather forecasts.

The region, hit with record-setting low temperatures and snow, won’t see temperatures above freezing until Wednesday when the high is expected to hit 38, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

The region was hit by snow on top of severe cold Sunday. Drake Field in Fayetteville reported 3.2 inches of new snow, while towns in Benton County received, on average, 2½ inches Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Fayetteville set a record for the day Monday with a low temperature of minus 3 degrees, beating the previous record of 2 degrees in 1972, according to a social media post by the weather service.

School districts across the region announced Monday their intentions to be closed today because of the weather. Many schools were closed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Given the forecast, many other services decided to close today as well.

Washington County offices will be closed today, according to Tad Sours, the county’s communications director.

Springdale city offices will open at 9 a.m. today, the city announced Monday afternoon.

Benton County offices and courts will delay opening until 10 a.m. today.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation’s IDrive Arkansas website showed most major state highways in Northwest Arkansas affected by snow Monday around 6 p.m. Earlier in the day, traffic cameras showed vehicles moving slowly along Interstate 49, sometimes in a single lane of traffic.

In the River Valley, Kendall Beam, Sebastian County emergency management director, said his department hadn’t received any calls for emergency management assistance as of about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Veronica Robins, Crawford County emergency management director, said county Road Department crews were out Monday trying to clear roads “heavily impacted” by packed snow.

Olivia Tyler, public affairs officer for Northwest Arkansas National Airport, said the runway and taxiways are clear, but that some passengers may experience delays due to weather and conditions at connecting airports.

The low temperature Sunday was minus 5 degrees and the high was 7. The weather service report said the high of 7 degrees was 35 degrees lower than the average high temperature for that date in January.

Dangerous wind chills are expected to continue this morning, as low as 15 below, according to the weather service office in Tulsa, Okla. Strong southerly winds return for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front Thursday night. Wind chills could dip to between 5 and 10 below behind that front by Friday morning across Northwest Arkansas.

Desaray Parks, housing manager with the Salvation Army in Fayetteville, said Monday the warming shelter there was operating and had provided 17 people with shelter Sunday night. She said there were still three men in the shelter Monday morning.

“We are currently open all day,” Parks said. “If they want to spend the night they’re able to do that.”

The 7 Hills Homeless Center, Genesis Church, St. James Baptist Church, New Beginning Bridge Housing Community and The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas have teamed up to provide a collaborative solution to protect anyone needing shelter during these extreme cold days, according to information posted last week on the city of Fayetteville website. When temperatures reach a wind chill or “feels-like” temperature of 15 degrees or less, this team springs into action.

During the evening, once the emergency shelter at Salvation Army reaches capacity, Genesis Church will open to operate an emergency overflow shelter. Guests there will have cots, blankets, pillows and a storage bin. People are allowed to check in at 6 p.m. and enjoy a warm dinner provided by Genesis Church. Staffing for the overnight shelter is provided by New Beginnings and Micah 6:8 Ministries.

St. James Baptist Church also operates an overflow emergency shelter. An emergency warming shelter is also open at the Elmdale Baptist Church in Springdale.

Fort Smith announced last week three warming centers — the Salvation Army, Next Step Homeless Services and the Riverview Hope Campus — would be open during specific hours when the outside temperature drops below freezing.

Dewayne House, shelter coordinator for Hope Campus, said his organization has had anywhere from 40 to 80 people at a time using it as a warming center between Sunday — when the snow began to fall — and Monday. Eighty people stayed overnight at Hope Campus on Sunday night.

Robins said warming centers have been established in Van Buren, Mulberry, Mountainburg and Dyer.







