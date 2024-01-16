Arctic cold blankets the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Brutally cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills stayed put across much of the U.S. Monday, promising the coldest temperatures ever for Iowa's presidential nominating contest, holding up travelers, and testing the mettle of NFL fans in Buffalo for a playoff game that was delayed a day by wind-whipped snow.

About 150 million Americans were under a wind chill warning or advisory for dangerous cold and wind, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Md., as an Arctic air mass spilled south and eastward across the U.S.

Sunday morning saw temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit to minus 40 F in northern and northeast Montana. Saco, Mont., dropped to minus 51 F. Subzero lows reached as far south as Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and parts of Indiana, Taylor said.

About 150,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power Monday, the bulk of them in Oregon after widespread outages that started Saturday. Portland General Electric warned that strong winds forecast for Monday and threat of an ice storm today could delay restoration efforts.

The storm was blamed for at least four weekend deaths around Portland, including two people who died of suspected hypothermia. Another man was killed after a tree fell on his house and a woman died in a fire that spread from an open-flame stove after a tree fell onto an RV.

In Utah, where almost four feet of snow fell in the mountains over a 24-hour period, a snowmobiler was struck and killed Sunday night by a semitrailer about 70 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The person killed was among four snowmobilers attempting to cross U.S. 40 in the Strawberry Reservoir area.

In Wyoming, a backcountry skier was killed after triggering a 50-feet wide avalanche. The victim was swept into a gully and through brush and trees, then remained buried for about 15 minutes before being found by a companion in the mountains south of Alpine, Wyo., on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.

It marked the third U.S. avalanche fatality in recent days, following a Wednesday accident at a California ski resort that killed one person and injured three others, and another that killed a person on Thursday in the Idaho backcountry near the Montana border.

Swirling snow and avalanche dangers prompted road closures Monday across parts of Utah and Colorado. East of the resort community of Vail, Colo., officials closed a 20-mile stretch of Interstate 70, the primary east-west highway through the state.

Neighboring towns near Buffalo saw even higher snow totals, thanks to roving Lake Erie-fed snow bands: 41 inches in Hamburg and Angola and three feet (about 1 meter) in West Seneca, Blasdell and South Buffalo.

Presidential campaigns, meanwhile, were expecting the cold and dangerous travel conditions to hamper turnout for the Iowa caucuses, which are the opening contest in the monthslong Republican presidential primary process. Voting is set to begin Monday night.

Monday also brought another day of delays for air travelers across the country. The flight tracking service FlightAware was reporting about 2,000 cancellations Monday within, into or out of the United States and thousands of delays.

Across the Deep South, freeze warnings were issued by the National Weather Service and covered large parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

In Mississippi, forecasters warned of a "long duration freeze" and said that temperatures in some locations would remain below freezing until Thursday. The lowest temperatures today will be in the single digits above zero in the northern part of the state, according to the weather service's Jackson office.

Highs weren't expected to rise above 15 or 20 degrees F across Oklahoma, Arkansas, northern Texas and western Tennessee, the weather service's Taylor said.

The winter storm was impacting travel across the central Appalachian region, with some areas of Middle Tennessee seeing as much as 8 inches of snow. Much of Kentucky and West Virginia were also blanketed, and the snow was expected to continue accumulating through early Tuesday. Meanwhile, wind chills in the Memphis area were predicted to reach as low as minus 5 degrees F.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Walker, John Wawrow, Jack Dura and Travis Loller of The Associated Press.

With the daytime high temperature in negative far below zero, a pedestrian leads a pair of dogs around the lake in Washington Park Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the frigid weather will persist until midweek in the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



With the daytime high temperature in negative far below zero, a handful of motorists head southbound on Interstate 25 near the Steele Street overpass Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the frigid weather will persist until midweek in the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



With the daytime high temperature in negative far below zero and a light snow falling, a motorist clears snow from the windscreen of a vehicle Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the frigid weather will persist until midweek in the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



A Southwest Airlines plane is de-iced just before departing for Portland, Maine at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Maryland on Monday Jan. 15, 2024. A winter storm is moving from the South through to New England and the Northeast, expecting gusty winds and a mix of wintry precipitation Tuesday. (David Gruneld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)



Cannon Lambert, 6, left, and Edward Nahar, 7, race down a hill using laundry baskets for sleds, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tupelo, Miss., as they enjoy the snowy conditions. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)



Riley Manning walks his Saint Bernard down a snowy street, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tupelo, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)



A firefighter slips on frozen water from a water line break as freezing temperatures as low as -38 celsius have hit the city of Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press via AP)



A family has a group photo taken together in the snow, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in downtown Tupelo, Miss., as they make their way around town in ATVs. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

